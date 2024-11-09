I will never knock the value of a timeless capsule wardrobe, especially when it comes to outerwear. A classic khaki trench coat or tailored black pea coat are both worthy investments and will never really lose their cool factor. However, fashion is nothing if not a creative and inventive industry, so a bit of razzle dazzle is also often necessary. This is what I like to tell myself every season when I start perusing the maximalist outerwear hitting the market. I simply can’t help myself in picking up on or two over-the-top styles to take my everyday fall outfit formulas to the next level.

That’s the magic of the statement coat or jacket. It’s one of those “just add water” pieces that requires little else to make your look a standout. For instance one of my go-to coats of the fall and winter seasons is a longline faux fur or fur-trimmed silhouette. The ‘60s-inspired piece looks great over jeans and a t-shirt and instantly makes your outfit a “moment.”

I’m also loving the embellished takes on leather jackets this season. With the classic rock and roll topper more popular than ever, brands like Retrofête are kicking things up a notch by adding all-over rhinestones and cool grommet detailing.

If you, too are in the market for a statement jacket or coat this fall, take a look at my wishlist below to help you get started.

Elysian By Emily Morrison Suzani Kis Coat $1,100 See On Elysian By Emily Morrison I bought one of Elysian’s fur-trimmed coats years ago, and lately I’ve been wanting another. Each of the brand’s handmade styles are unique and can be custom made to your preference. I love the Penny Lane vibes from this sleek patterned option.

Simon Miller Lett Shaggy Faux Fur Coat $595 See On Simon Miller Despite living in LA, I always want a faux fur coat every winter season. This groovy retro one from Simon Miller is a top pick for me this year.

Retrofête Icon Embellished Leather Jacket $2,995 $791 See On Retrofête A cool statement leather jacket will never go out of style. I love the oversized, boxy fit of this embellished topper. It’s so rock and roll.

J.Crew Collection Lacquered Jacket with Cord Collar $348 See On J.Crew I don’t know what I love more about this jacket, the shiny, liquid-like finish or the rich chestnut shade.

Farm Rio Red Helen Fleece Coat $348 See On Farm Rio While Farm Rio’s printed puffers are often a hot ticket item this time of year, I’m gravitating toward this cozy patterned fleece. It’s like a glorified bath robe that you can wear out.

Sacai Melton Denim Wool Cape $1,890 See On Bergdorf Goodman I’ve yet to see another caped denim jacket this season. So until I do, this one will be on my wishlist and hopefully under my tree in the next month or so.

Thank You Have A God Day Color Block Leather Oversized Shirt Jacket $2,725 See On Thank You Have A Good Day This isn’t your run-of-the-mill leather jacket. No this color-blocked number is truly special, so much so you don’t need to add much else to it. Just throw on some neutral trousers or dark wash denim and let the statement outerwear do all the heavy lifting.

H&M Brushed-Finish Jacket $55 See On H&M Leopard is major this season. I love the idea of keeping the print casual with an easy, boxy jacket that can be paired with everything from LBDs and slip dresses to slouchy denim.

Dries Van Noten Belted Sequin-Embellished Coat $3,715 See On Net-A-Porter No one does maximalism like Dries Van Noten, and this embellished belted coat proves it perfectly. While the purple and pink color combo can sometimes lean cutesy, this terry topper reads so elevated.