Holiday work parties are the perfect way to catch up with your co-workers without, you know, talking about upcoming work projects and deadlines. But even though you may not be getting together in your actual office, it still might feel strange to wear anything other than your polished 9-to-5 looks around fellow employees. Ginny Seymour, the founder of Aligne, agrees. “Dressing for office parties can be stressful,” she tells TZR. “It’s a time to celebrate, but you are also with your work colleagues and want to feel appropriately dressed.”

It’s all about assembling an outfit that toes the line between sophisticated and festive. Seymour’s best piece of advice: “Sticking to shapes or lengths that you would normally feel comfortable in around your colleagues will make sure you are able to enjoy the night without any stress.” She enjoys mixing classic office looks (like a blazer or waistcoat) but making the staples party-ready by changing up the material or styling the tops with statement pants or skirts.

What should you avoid when planning your look? New York-based stylist and personal shopper Elizabeth Cardinal Tamkin immediately points to stilettos. “You do not want to fall holding a glass of champagne in front of your work colleagues,” she says about the silhouette. “Second, don’t bring your work bag!” If you’re coming straight from office, hide it away when you arrive. “It will ruin your outfit,” says Tamkin. “I would go for a small shoulder bag for hand-free ease (versus a clutch).”

If you’re not sure what to wear, draw your holiday office party outfit inspiration from the five looks below.

Spot On

For a piece that’s equal parts classic and playful, look to a leopard print mini dress. You can easily elevate the look a notch or two by way of a timeless trench coat and of-the-moment pointy heels. Finally, add a hint of color to the neutral outfit with a bright red sweater draped over your shoulders.

Shine Bright

If you have a holiday-approved sparkly top or bottom you’ve been itching to wear, give it a whirl at your upcoming work affair. Up the shine via a metallic gold or silver handbag (and take Tamkin’s advice: ditch your 9-to-5 tote for the fête).

Velvet Season

Instead of wearing your go-to black office blazer, reach for something more festive, like this olive green velvet jacket. It’ll look excellent with wide-leg pants or a midi skirt — the choice is yours.

Work Appropriate

One outfit formula Tamkin encourages you to try is a voluminous mid-length skirt paired with a button-down top — either layered underneath a sweater or worn solo. While you’re at it, skip the wobbly skinny heels in favor of a comfortable pointed-toe flat.

Pretty In Pink

If bright red feels too on the nose for you, a pastel pink ensemble is a great alternative. Triple-down on the soft shade by teaming a roomy blazer and skirt set with complementing bow-adorned heels. From there, sheer tights will ensure you’re not freezing on your commute to the soirée.