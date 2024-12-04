If you keep tabs on the red carpet circuit, you know the celebrity set is undeniably in their fur era right now — a timely trend given the winter weather. This week alone, Rihanna, Alexa Chung, and Jodie Turner-Smith (to name a few) all dressed shearling pieces at the 2024 British Fashion Awards. And on Dec. 3, Selena Gomez brought the fuzzy fad to the street style scene. Before an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Gomez was snapped by the paparazzi in a fur-embellished trench coat, overtop the rest of her equally festive ‘fit.

In collaboration with Gomez’s longtime stylist, Erin Walsh, the sartorial power duo delivered different variations of the same luxe look before and after the talk show. First, instead of revealing her entire ensemble prior to her sit-down, Gomez bundled up with the aforementioned coat. The Emilia Pèrez actor chose an all-black topper made of mostly suede, apart from the oversized shearling lapel. If you zoom in closely enough, you’ll see the inside of Gomez’s trench is also lined with the same cozy fur seen on her collar.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Once her interview with Colbert finished, Gomez gave photographers a clearer look at the rest of her OOTN, starting with a high-neck white blouse buttoned from top to bottom. From there, she swapped her floor-length fur for a cropped black jacket covered in sequins — another essential for holiday styling. Gomez tucked her button-down into a high-waisted leather mini skirt, which looked sleek alongside semi-sheer black tights. In true fashion muse form, she completed her evening attire with pointy Christian Louboutin pumps, statement diamond rings, and coordinating drop earrings.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

If you haven’t styled shearling yet this season, take it from Gomez: it’s time. Channel her latest outfit via the curated edit below.