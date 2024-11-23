Some might be all about their collection of summer sundresses, and others might be big graphic tee connoisseurs. But when it comes to clothing obsessions for the chilly months of fall and winter my main one is, without a doubt, a warm chunky sweater. The first thing you see when entering my tiny NYC bedroom is a clothing rack filled with a technicolor assortment of cozy knits that I’ve been compiling for the past few years. So, at this point, I would definitely consider myself an expert in the sector. And, for those wondering where my interest in this particular article of clothing stems from, it's motivated by my unfortunate aversion to early mornings.

You see, having a chunky sweater as the base for your look jumpstarts a simple and comfortable outfit formula that will make your AM routine so much easier. Paired with jeans, jewelry, and fun footwear, a soft pullover will never fail to look fashion-forward. And, depending on the color or pattern, it can act as a unique statement piece — or, for those who prefer neutrals, playing with texture adds stylish pop. Additionally, they keep you warm on their own, but can be effortlessly layered over thermal pieces when temperatures are especially low. This means that you might be able to ditch the giant puffer coat that often feels overwhelming when you’re on-the-go.

Another bonus to this cozy sweater is that it will never go out of style, so there will always be new and trendy versions to try each year. Not sure what you should be looking for in winter 2025? I’ve rounded up a list of 10 chunky sweaters that I’ve had my eye on recently. You’ll discover everything from basic staples to bright hues and eccentric embellishments. So, make sure to ready your credit card because it will probably be working overtime.

Hope Macaulay Navy Chunky Bow Sweater $508 $457 See On Hope Macaulay Hope Macaulay is known for its gorgeous collection of hand-crafted knitted designs, and the Chunky Bow Knit Sweater has been on my shopping list for months. The navy blue and baby pink combo is incredibly easy to pair with other hues while the bow adornments add such a sweet and feminine feel. For anyone who’s into coquette styling, you’ll want to add this to your cart immediately

Nili Lotan Meredith Turtleneck Sweater $1,250 See On Nili Lotan Now that we’re almost into December, many of us are looking for festive garments to reflect the seasonal vibes. If you’re a fashion girlie who’s interested in something chicer than a typical Christmas sweater, you’ll find what you’re looking for in this Fair Isle Nili Lotan sweater. The light beige makes it elegant and versatile, but the print still brings the cheery energy.

LoveShackFancy Kassius Alpaca-Blend Ribbon Cardigan $595 See On LoveShackFancy Winter neutrals aren’t for everybody, so if bright summer color palettes are more your speed, you’ll love this hot pink cardigan from LoveShackFancy. Its oversized fit will make you feel cuddled in the cold, while the vivid shade is sure to brighten up any gloomy winter day.

Aritzia Sunday Best Peggy Sweater $98 See On Aritzia No matter your personal style, a gray sweater is a staple in anybody’s wardrobe. It can be dressed up or down, and the color makes it incredibly flexible when mixing shades. The ultra-soft material and charcoal tinge of this cable knit sweater from Aritzia make it a great option if you’re looking to fill the gap in your closet.

American Vintage Women's Jumper Zolly $185 See On American Vintage. For those who have a warm-weather winter, this is the sweater for you. It’s a lighter material that won’t overheat, but the shape still creates the look of a chunkier, heavier knit. Plus, the clementine color is super fun to mix and match. Pro tip: I suggest pairing this with brown or pops of blue.

Farm Rio Colorful Waves Crochet High Neck Sweater $177 See On Farm Rio Experiment with pattern by opting for this crochet chevron sweater by Farm Rio. The rich color scheme will add decadence to any look, but it’s interestingly offset by the more playful and casual crochet.

Toteme Draped-Scarf Knit Sweater $680 See On Saks Fifth Avenue As opposed to the previous option, this Toteme sweater is for those who experience the East Coast chill. Not only does it save you a styling step with the attached scarf, but the alpaca fiber material will keep you extra warm and adds a cool texture to your fit.

Mr.Mittens Women's Sophia Buttoned Sweater $540 See On Saint Bernard Nothing feels more lush than a succulent chocolate tone during the cooler months. The rich undertones of the pigment will always feel extra luxurious, and it’s such an underrated hue to play around with.

LAPOINTE Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater With Marabou $1,790 See On LAPOINTE Looking to turn heads this holiday season? I’ve found the perfect statement piece in this LAPOINTE lime green turtleneck featuring feathered sleeves. Pair it with a black sequin bottom, and you’ll be the most stand-out guest at the office holiday party.