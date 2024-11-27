Elle Fanning has been in Hollywood since she was three years old. So, it’s no surprise that she’s garnered an impressive reputation on the press tour fashion front. Throughout her two decades in the spotlight, the style muse has used various promo trails to experiment with different aesthetics, with aid from the industry’s buzziest ateliers, of course. But ever since The Great press tour in 2021, she’s honed in on feminine tailoring, timeless neutrals, and monochrome matching sets. And now, while promoting A Complete Unknown (the Bob Dylan biopic also starring Timothée Chalamet), she’s taking her signature style to new ‘60s-inspired heights alongside her longtime stylist, Samantha McMillen.

The 26-year-old’s next feature film doesn’t hit theaters until Dec. 25, but in true Fanning form, her press-related outings began the month prior. On Nov. 23, she was snapped by the paparazzi outside a private screening of A Complete Unknown in NYC. For her first street style set, Fanning got her hands on a leather trench coat and a satin skirt set, both from Khaite. Two days later, she popped up in London, England — this time wearing Bottega Veneta Resort 2025. The Maleficent star posed for photographers at A Complete Unknown photocall in a menswear-inspired suit and complementary accessories. The next morning, Fanning looked ultra-polished in a baby blue skirt set from Patou Spring 2024, complete with a pleated midi and an extravagant collar. Just a few hours later, she changed into her second suit of the tour: an off-the-shoulder blazer and wide-leg trousers courtesy of Dior Resort 2025.

But wait — that’s not all. Keep scrolling for Fanning’s best press tour looks so far, and stay tuned for updates until A Complete Unknown releases on Christmas Day.

November 26

Before continuing her full day of interviews, Fanning paused for a quick pic in an off-the-shoulder cinched blazer and matching wide-leg trousers from Dior Resort 2025.

Fanning delivered major winter-ready outfit inspo in this matching set from Patou Spring/Summer 2025. The top, for one, was cinched around the waist while the collar flared out to her shoulders. Then, underneath her pleated midi skirt, peeped a pair of leather knee-high boots from Stuart Weitzman.

November 25

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Some of Fanning’s best ‘fits this year have been from Bottega Veneta, and this boxy gray two-piece must be added to the list. She paired the cool-toned blazer and trousers combo with chunky loafers from — you guessed it — Bottega Veneta.

November 23

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Following in the footsteps of Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Bieber (to name a few), Fanning approved the leather trench coat trend in a black topper from Khaite Spring 2025. Underneath the autumnal essential peeped a navy blue satin button-down and the complementary maxi skirt. The Bottega Veneta Kalimero Citta Bag, Stuart Weitzman knee-high boots, and Cartier jewelry completed her OOTN.