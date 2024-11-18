Time and time again, there are a few things you can expect to happen around the holidays. Hearing everyone quote lines from ELF (“I am a cotton-headed ninny-muggins.”). Getting coworkers’ PTO calendar invites. And, of course, red and green outfits arriving in droves at festive soirées. Yes, the latter is pretty much a given. This year, though, if you’re eager to break the sartorial mold, try experimenting with atypical holiday colors. Clad in an unexpected hue, you’re sure to stand out in a sea of traditional shades.

When it comes to holiday event dressing, personal shopper Alex Lamb finds that most of her clients prefer to rock a colorful ensemble. “I tend to think people want to opt for richer tones that embody their everyday aesthetic versus wearing just the traditional red and green palette,” she tells TZR. Meanwhile, stylist Diva Dhawan says some folks take a timeless approach to festive outfits by skipping typical holiday looks (like the aforementioned hues) and instead wearing whatever is already in their closet. In other words, fall’s trending colors — hello, chocolate brown and butter yellow — are bound to be holiday go-tos this year.

Scroll ahead to discover six unconventional colors to wear this season, along with products to shop for your upcoming parties.

Bordeaux

Merlette’s founder, Marina Cortbawi, says for those who wish to stay within the red family but crave something more elevated, deeper shades like bordeaux or rouge are a no-fail route to take. “They’re festive without being overly traditional,” she notes. For an upcoming soirée, consider donning the hue by way of a velvet blazer or midi dress.

Cobalt Blue

Dhawan points to cobalt blue as a head-turning shade to play around with for festive fêtes. A dress, in her opinion, is one way to don the rich shade. “Try it with a fun sparkly heel, but nothing too loud,” she tells TZR, adding that a piece with a bow accent is a chic option. If a blue gown is too intense for your liking, a sleek blouse or classic tweed jacket may pique your interest.

Black & White

Not a fan of bright colors? Essentiel Antwerp’s Co-founder and Creative Director, Inge Onsea, encourages you to go back to basics — think black and white. More specifically, she favors a polka-dot print outfit. “The print might not scream holiday at first, but it’s a chic, unexpected choice,” she notes. “A black and white polka dot dress with red lipstick and big earrings is playful yet sophisticated — perfect for holiday parties.”

Lavender

“For an unexpected, feminine color, lavender paired with silver accents is so pretty,” explains Lamb. She says this could be a top tucked into a metallic skirt for an evening out or a lavender sweater with dark-wash jeans for a daytime outing. Another way she loves seeing the soft shade? Styled with a creamy white piece, such as a tailored pant.

Espresso Brown

As mentioned, many are ditching black looks in favor of deep brown this fall. And Dhawan would love to see that carry over into the holidays. More specifically, she believes a monochromatic outfit is a chic way to sport the rich hues over the next few weeks. “Or, [a top in espresso brown] paired with a black pencil skirt and a chunky belt.” The color is guaranteed to be a hit well after the holidays wrap up, too.

Butter Yellow

It seems every cult-favorite designer decided to add a dreamy butter yellow look to their new-season offerings — a testament to the color’s staying power. Give the soft, light shade a wintery spin by opting for dark, rich shades, like espresso brown and black, throughout the rest of your ensemble.