Long gone are the days of knee-high boots, chunky sneakers, and even the ballet flat resurgence — the clear skies and rising temperatures have officially ushered in sandal season, back in all its open-toed glory. But with all the strappy, sultry shoes as a key part of your wardrobe, a bit of maintenance is critical. If the salon selections are too overwhelmingly vast to pick from, consider opting for one of these celebrity-favorite summer pedicure colors — not only are they perfect for this time of year, but they’re all firmly on-trend, too.

Because of their positioning down at your feet, a pedicure really allows even more room to play with color and design than your fingernails. You don’t have to worry about them matching — or rather clashing — with clothes, the commitment that comes with choosing a bold color, or even dealing with the physical logistics of a long, unwieldy set. Your pedicure is a place where you can experiment, have fun, and channel the seasonal spirit with ease. This year, it’s all about a mix of summer classics — think neons, brights, and tropical tones — with more relaxed, low-key looks, like French tips and flesh-colored nudes.

No matter what your vibe is this summer, there’s a celebrity-favorite look sure to fit the bill.

Neon Pink

Channeling tropical cocktails and big, seasonal blooms, a cheerful hot pink is always a good idea for summer, as demonstrated by Kylie Jenner. She chose to make the standout shade the primary pop of color in an otherwise grayscale outfit, only amplifying its electric undertones.

Citrus Orange

On the other side of the coin, why not lean into the season’s fun-loving energy by incorporating sunny shades from head to toe? Beyoncé took that route by pairing a marigold-colored short suit set with metallic green heels, tying it all together with a wonderfully bold orange pedicure.

Glossy Nude

Fact: one of the season’s biggest trends is also one of the most demure. Ideal for elongating the look of legs and disguising any chips, a glossy nude is always in style. Sydney Sweeney let her baby blue eyeshadow and dress do all the talking, letting her pedicure fade into the background.

Alluring Black

Just like most neutral, black is perfect for any time of year. It’s especially alluring for summer nights out, and it’s approved by Kerry Washington. The deep shade makes your pedicure look all the shinier, adding a sleek bit of edge to even the most buttoned-up looks.

Icy White

Arguably the most popular shade of summer, Rihanna’s snowy white pedicure is also her most-worn look — try to find a photo of her in a pair of open-toed shoes without this color applied to her toes. It’s easy to see why it’s so beloved, too. It’s absolutely radiant against her golden skin tone.

Electric Green

If millennials have soft pink, Gen Z has a bright, fun green — just ask Simone Ashley. For her summer vacation travels, she picked a luminous shade of neon green on her toes, a practically glow-in-the-dark color that just screams fun.

Sultry Red

Jennifer Aniston likes to keep things pretty simple nail-wise, but she keeps coming back to this sultry, sleek shade of deep red — especially in the summer. The color of a perfectly ripe chili pepper, it adds a bit of warmth without distracting from her always-excellent outfits.

Rose Gold Metallic

For a subtle hint of sparkle, choose a radiant metallic over a true glitter. Gabrielle Union proves how stunning the finish is with her rose-gold pedicure, adding the coolest shine to her classic, polished shirt and skirt combo.

Bright Blue

Despite how on-theme they feel for summer, blue pedicures aren’t seen too often. Selena Gomez’s look, though, finally does the shade some justice. The exact color she chose is more of a bright denim, a funky, unexpected alternative to reds and pinks.

Classic French Tips

Who can resist a matching set? Kourtney Kardashian decided to go all-in on the ongoing French tips trend by doing her finger and toes up in the design, a fresh-and-clean — and a little retro — move that can take you from vacation to work and back again.