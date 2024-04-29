If Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas, then Rihanna is undoubtedly the queen of summertime. Her credentials are endless — there’s her Barbadian pedigree, her penchant for bright colors, and, despite her current musical drought, she’s released enough warm weather bops to fill up countless beach playlists. Outside of the actual calendar, do you know the quickest way to determine if summer is right around the corner? Just keep an eye out for Rihanna’s white pedicure — if that appears poking out of her peep-toe heels and sandals, you know the sunny days are here to stay.

White has been the superstar’s go-to color when things start to heat up for years now, and the pearly shade just made an appearance at a special Fenty Beauty event on April 27. With her (relatively) new honey-blonde hair and radiant pale gold gown, Rihanna looked every bit summertime fine — and her stark white pedicure, the perfect accessory against her sultry lace-up shoes, only took it to the next level. Her toenails extend to the edge of their beds, filed into a neat square shape with sharp, refined corners. And while she doesn’t go for a full-on matching set on her fingers, she does partially coordinate with a traditional French manicure.

There are plenty of good-natured memes about the attractiveness of white toes in the summer, and you can’t say Rihanna doesn’t bolster the color’s reputation by looking so good. The shade pops against her beautiful golden-brown skin tone, which is likely part of why she wears it so often. She’s been seen in nudes, blacks, reds, and even bold metallics tons of times, but there’s no doubt that white is her most-worn shade ever. She’s been a fan of the shade for years now, often pairing them with some of her most notable looks of all time, including the Met Gala.

According to experts, white will be among the most popular pedicure choices for summer 2024, both in solid and French manicure form. “French tips in [a] classic white shade are making a comeback this season, especially with Y2K fashion trends,” Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist, told TZR earlier this season.

Leave it to Rih to combine both looks, with tips on her fingers and a single shade on her toes — the best of both worlds.