So much of Beyoncé’s life — global fame, private jets, and the luxe wardrobe included — might feel out of reach for everyday fans, but even the most A-list celebrity out there has to put in time and special attention to maintain their curls. There are no shortcuts for maintaining those delicate moisture balances, carefully cleansing, or layering on nourishing masks, even with a full-scale glam team at your disposal. As such, when Beyoncé’s wash day routine drops, it’s worth trying out at home.

Usually, Bey keeps things pretty low-key when it comes to social media. She’s not doing PR hauls or direct-to-camera clips about her monthly favorites — so when a rare bit of information does come along, directly from her, it’s all the more exciting. Without any prior warning, Beyoncé released a short video covering exactly how she’s caring for her lush natural curls, primarily using the CÉCRED hair care line she just launched this past February. She walks fans through her entire process, and it’s full of interesting insight and directly applicable tips. Beyoncé starts the video with a simple shampooing, then rinsing with the CÉCRED Fermented Rice & Rose Protein treatment — a critical step, she explains, because she just had her signature honey-blonde hair color touched-up.

Bey and her team then slick on a touch of the Moisturizing Deep Conditioner, about which she raves — “I love it, there’s nothing like it,” she gushes. The health of her curls is apparent even in the video, especially after she applies some of the CÉCRED Moisture Sealing Lotion, and she touches on a very good point. “The stigma and misconception is that people who wear wigs don’t have long and healthy hair,” she explains. Clearly, that couldn’t be further from reality. She then starts to apply some heat styling tools, first gently hitting her hair with a blowdryer on medium heat before running a classic pressing comb through her curls to straighten it out.

As she goes in with a flat iron, she shares another interesting bit of information. “I’ve chosen color over perms and relaxers,” Bey says, adding that she’s been blonde for nearly 25 years now. But even with the dye, done by celebrity colorist Rita Hazan, the commitment to caring for and nourishing her curls means she doesn’t have to sacrifice her gorgeous natural texture.

Were you taking notes? The secrets to superstar curls — and how to truly care for them — don’t come around every day.