When in doubt, you can never go wrong with basics. This age-old, debatably cliché theory is applicable to outfit combinations, baking recipes, and your beauty routine. Specifically, your pedicure color choices. While nail polish brands and your favorite creators’s Instagram posts will inevitably influence you to try seasonal shades like buttery yellow for spring or vibrant slime green during the summer, a neutral pedicure color complements every manicure and sandal style. In short, it’s a fail-proof decision whenever you find yourself debating between shades at your salon’s nail polish wall.

Nail professionals agree. “From casual outings to glamorous soirées, with their polished finish, neutral pedicures add a touch of refinement to your look without stealing the spotlight,” says Rianna Basurto, director of marketing and brand development at Bellacures. Despite their versatility, there is a bit of strategy required when choosing a subtle pedicure shade. Namely, your skin tone. “Look at your undertones and pair them with a color that suits it,” Natalie Minerva, OPI global ambassador, suggests. “If you have more red in your skin, choose a color with a hint more pink. If you have yellow undertones, I prefer something with a bit more yellow or brown infused into it.”

Ahead, nail experts share their tips for choosing the best neutral pedicure shades, whether you’re a fan of white, pink, or beige.

Fresh White

A timeless choice, a white pedicure plays nicely with virtually every sandal style and manicure color. The key to mastering the look is choosing a shade that complements your complexion. “Fair skin tones can opt for sheer whites or soft ivories for a clean and polished look and medium skin tones can warm things up with creamy whites featuring hints of beige or cream,” says Basurto. “Deep skin tones, on the other hand, can embrace off-white shades like almond or creamy latte for a subtle contrast that complements their complexion flawlessly.”

Soft Pink

Whether worn solo or used as a base for a sleek French manicure, feminine-leaning soft pink’s universal appeal extends from your fingertips to your toes. Basurto suggests fair skin tones reach for a baby pink polish, while medium skin tones will fare well with blush for a nice pop of color. Minerva says a peachy pink is another solid option because it highlights olive or yellow undertones. Minerva recommends deep skin tones reach for a pink with hints of brown and a touch of shimmer to enhance their complexion.

Elegant Beige

Despite your preconceived notions surrounding the neutral color, there’s nothing boring about beige. “Fair skin tones can opt for light beige shades with pink or peach undertones for a warm and radiant look,” Basurto shares. A nude polish with a touch of yellow in it will “look amazing on medium skin tones,” Minerva says. Deep complexions should look to their favorite coffee drink for inspiration when picking out a polish for their beige pedicure. “The depth of it [mocha-infused beige] would be very complementary on deep skin tones,” she adds.