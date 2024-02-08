The day before New York Fashion Week begins is usually a prime time to spot your favorite A-listers lugging their designer outfit-filled suitcases around the LaGuardia or JFK Airports. However, this year, the front-row set jetted into the Big Apple a few days earlier than expected, just in time to celebrate the opening of Chanel’s newest Watches & Fine Jewelry Flagship Boutique. On Feb. 7 a plethora of celebrity Chanel enthusiasts arrived at the fresh Fifth Avenue hotspot, dressed to the nines in an assortment of classic staples from the atelier. And between the stellar sartorial lineup, star-studded reunions (calling all Dawson’s Creek fans), and the jam-packed guest list, the Chanel get-together certainly set the bar high for future NYFW fêtes.

Like many of the label’s recent A-list affairs, the dress code of the evening featured no shortage of tweed-topped ensembles, ranging from Michelle Williams’ posh LBD to Lori Harvey’s ‘90s-inspired romper and jacket set. Elizabeth Olsen, too, stepped out in a tweed-heavy outfit, complete with a button-down midi dress and a coordinating overcoat perfect for a wintery evening out. Alongside the tweed takeover, there were also a few sultrier Chanel combos that stood out amongst the glitzy group. For starters, Katie Holmes added a spicy twist to her elevated cashmere co-ord via a peek-a-boo lacy bra that served as her shirt. Then there was Victoria Pedretti’s sleek leather mini dress which, even when paired with an uber-sparkly overcoat, gave the evening an edgy flair. And we’d be remiss not to mention America Ferrera’s noir maxi dress with a see-through mesh skirt — it was the perfect blend of glam and goth.

And the top-notch looks just kept coming. Keep scrolling for the complete rundown on the best celebrity looks at the Chanel flagship boutique opening dinner. With a pre-party this en vogue, trust, the official NYFW festivities are going to be good.

Katie Holmes

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The Dawson’s Creek star was among the first A-listers to arrive at the Wednesday evening soirée. Holmes started the occasion on a high note, in a blue navy cashmere co-ord, a black lacy bra, Chanel’s signature black and white pumps, and a micro-mini quilted handbag.

Michelle Williams

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Marking quite the fashion-forward Dawson’s Creek reunion, Williams joined Holmes at the Chanel meet-up in a tweed LBD courtesy of the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection along with suede peep-toe heels and a sequin small flap bag.

Kerry Washington

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

The Scandal alum channeled Olivia Pope’s penchant for timeless Chanel staples in a stark white strapless midi dress coupled with peep-toe heels, a coordinating clutch, and an eye-catching diamond necklace.

Elizabeth Olsen

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The tweed train continued with the Wandavision star’s OOTN, which highlighted a gray button-down midi dress layered underneath a coordinating pea coat. Olsen accessorized with a multitude of bedazzled Chanel moments, including a bow-shaped choker necklace, diamond stud earrings, and rhinestone-embellished peep-toe heels.

America Ferrera

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

The Oscar nominee tapped into the celeb-approved sheer trend via a crocheted black maxi dress and celestial-inspired baubles.

Lori Harvey

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey looked every bit an It girl in an iridescent tweed jumpsuit and a matching jacket, a posh pageboy hat, the label’s white Kelly Clutch, and Mary Janes topped with a fur ankle trim. Her accents of the night also featured a fair share of Chanel, including layered diamond necklaces, the brand’s iconic Ribbon Watch, and chunky silver rings.

Victoria Pedretti

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

The You star rocked the aforementioned black leather mini dress underneath a shimmery overcoat which added a bit of shine to her final ‘fit.

Carey Mulligan

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Taking a break from her jam-packed award season schedule, the Academy Award nominee attended the Chanel dinner in a plunging ivory jacket that coordinated with her wide-leg pants.

Sadie Sink

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Sink, a front-row regular at Chanel’s fashion week presentations showed her support in a sleeveless white button-down which she tucked into high-rise satin trousers.

Rachel Brosnahan

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

In a sea of posh neutrals, Brosnahan brightened up the dinner table in a sequin multicolor tweed jacket and a Barbie pink crossbody clutch straight out of Margot Robbie’s Barbie press tour style.

Lucy Boynton

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

While we can expect to see lots more of the Chanel brand ambassador at Paris Fashion Week, Boynton gave fans a sneak peek at her front-row rotation with a plunging blazer and skirt set adorned in the label’s signature sequin tweed.

Molly Gordon

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

The Bear actor added a chic satin bow to her hair which made her blazer dress and peep-toe pumps feel oh-so refined.

Amandla Stenberg

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

Posing inside the brand-new flagship boutique, Stenberg shined in a cinched coat dress and Chanel’s popular Quilted Chain Around Pouch.

Cazzie David

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Even though she arrived with her father, Larry David, the comedian walked the red carpet alone in a cropped academia-esque sweater and a coordinating cardigan, along with a mini tweed skirt and a white crossbody bag.

Tommy Dorfman & Natasha Lyonne

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

The friends brought the drama to the Chanel shindig, with Dorfman in a sparkly summer-ready top and a leather fringe skirt, and Lyonne in a sequin chevron jumpsuit.