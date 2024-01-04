Unlike most celebrities who reside in Los Angeles or New York, Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, seem to spend most of the year in Nashville and Sydney. Given her time away from paparazzi-filled Hollywood, the actor’s public appearances are few and far between — or at least, they used to be. Lately, we’ve been blessed with a host of sightings, including Kidman’s Expats press tour circuit, her attendance at Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2024 show, and now, her latest airport excursion. On Jan. 4, she was pictured leaving Sydney wearing a chic travel look. Note: There’s no need to wait for an upcoming trip to try out her on-the-go outfit formula.

While making her way through the terminal, Kidman showed off her chic approach to airport dressing. On top, she wore a blue and white cropped button-down that hit right above her hips, revealing a sliver of skin. Instead of a jacket, Kidman carried around a lightweight pullover, just in case she should need to layer it over her blouse for extra warmth. Rather than sweatpants or leggings, she chose loose, high-waisted trousers. For her accessories, the A-lister sported a slouchy tote (a great traveling piece!) and cat-eye sunnies. And because a frequent flier like Kidman knows heels or uncomfortable flats for a flight never ends well, she rounded out the look with walk-friendly white sneakers.

BACKGRID

As it turns out, Kidman is arguably a modern-day airport fashion muse (much like Cindy Crawford in the ‘90s). For instance, just a few weeks ago, on Dec. 19, the Big Little Lies actor landed in Sydney to spend the holidays. For the flight, Kidman donned understated yet luxe pieces, including a cream blazer, white tee, and straight-leg jeans. Again, she added her trusty brown tote and white kicks to the outfit.

BACKGRID

If you’re down to try Kidman’s latest airport look, shop the edit of products below. We can’t wait to see what traveling ensemble she pulls out next.