Sports Illustrated is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year so, of course, the outlet pulled out all the stops for the milestone edition of their famed Swimsuit Issue. With A-list cover star alums like Martha Stewart, Beyoncé, and Tyra Banks (just to name a few), the 2024 leading lady had some big shoes to fill — a challenge that this year’s cover star, Lori Harvey, was undeniably primed and ready for. While the official magazine won’t hit newsstands until May, the It girl and publication offered a sneak peek at her cover-ready bikini lineup, which even featured stellar styles from her new swimsuit and resort wear brand, YEVRAH SWIM.

The teaser imagery from Harvey’s rookie feature, captured by longtime Sports Illustrated photographer, Yu Tsai, showcased the fashion muse on a yacht somewhere in Cancún back in November. In the first set-up, Harvey posed in a metallic purple bikini set from Monica Hansen Beachwear, complete with a halter neck top and a stringy thongkini bottom (a must-have in her signature swimsuit rotation). The model took cues from her 2023 summer style by accessorizing with sleek, gold accents, including chunky hoop earrings from Ben-Amun and a statement bejeweled cuff bracelet courtesy of Mondo Mondo. Harvey’s hair was slicked back in the celebrity-favorite wet look — an effortlessly chic choice which upped the alluring vibes tenfold.

Alongside the first official look at Harvey’s Swimsuit issue, the publication also posted a behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot, which seemingly confirmed Harvey wore at least five more designer swimsuits. Achieving her dream of posing for the SI Swimsuit Issue in her own line (a fact she shared in the exclusive interview announcing her cover), Harvey rocked her brand’s orange Ibiza Wrap Bikini Top and the matching Ibiza Wrap Bikini Bottom in one set-up, paired with a chic gold body chain. In a different close-up, she was spotted in another metallic moment — a silver Dolce & Gabbana triangle top and coordinating thong bottoms. Harvey also styled a baby blue, crystal-embellished bikini from GCDS, a sequin tangerine number, a black one-piece, and a multi-color polka-dot bra — all of which we’ll see more of in less than 3 months.

In the interview with Sports Illustrated, Harvey also announced her second YEVRAH line will drop sometime in spring — just in time to upgrade your swimsuit wardrobe. “With each collection, each one will feel new and different from the last and it’ll really showcase where I’m at creatively in that moment,” she told the outlet. In the meantime, channel all of Harvey’s looks from the shoot (that we know of so far) with the curated edit of sultry swimwear below.