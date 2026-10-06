Serving as the perfect Fashion Month finale, Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2027 was truly a lightspeed ride to the space beyond. Setting the mood for the last show of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 6, Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière leaned into his penchant for retro-futuristic construction, transporting the Cour Carrée du Louvre into a destination at the “crossroads of classical architecture and an imagined future,” according to show notes.

To set the scene (which was straight out of The Jetsons), the brand featured suspended vehicles “adorned with color-blocked stripes and Damier motifs to offer a surreal evocation of Louis Vuitton’s Art of Travel.” Models wove through the space-y highway in ensembles that aligned with the back-to-the-future theme.

Space suits got the Ghesquière treatment courtesy of neutral monochromatic pantsuits with elaborately wired chokers resembling mechanical collars and a white skirt co-ord, which boasted a funnel neck and utilitarian pockets with silver hardware. Always one to fold in past references, the French designer referenced Victorian dressing robes in the elaborate leather jackets, with statement checked sleeves to add a classical touch to an otherwise futurama look. The 19th-century gentleman got his due via the sleek black leather brogues paired with airy party dresses. Judy Jetson would be elated.

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Shape play was in full force via sheer organza midi dresses and skirt sets splattered with prismatic geometric patterns that seemed to activate with movement. Adding to the shimmering procession were the bejeweled headpieces covering the top half of the face like diamond fringe.

A more apocalyptic era was explored in the shapeless, draped shift dresses, covered in foliage-like embellishment, and the oversized silk suiting that seemingly took flight mid-walk. The earthy, moss-like palette was disrupted with pops of color courtesy of mustard yellow scarves wrapped haphazardly around shoulders, and the foundation pieces peeking out of mesh ivory tanks and transparent slip dresses. Limoncello outerwear and soft peach tops also broke up the muted tones that served as a throughline for the collection.

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Ahead, highlights from the space-age collection that is sure to hit a nerve with it girls in the coming months.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images