Wedding bells are ringing, and Miley Cyrus walked down the aisle as the rock star bride we always knew she’d be — in head-to-toe Saint Laurent (just as we predicted back in July).

On Saturday, Nov. 21, Cyrus tied the knot with her partner since 2021, Maxx Morando, in Palm Springs, California, wearing a long-sleeved silk gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello. The ceremony reportedly took place at Frank Sinatra’s former home, with white roses surrounding the couple. Sleek and elegant, her gown paired a high neckline with a floor-sweeping train, while a deeply plunging back gave it a daring finish. Business in the front, party in the back — a sentiment her former alter ego could appreciate.

Styled by Bradley Kenneth, Cyrus paired the gown with matching silk slingback pumps. A train pooled at her feet, lending the dress a classic bridal feel. The long sleeves balanced the open back, with precise proportions and a glimpse of skin giving it that signature Saint Laurent sensibility. It’s a look worth bookmarking for brides who want a simple gown with something unexpected built into the cut.

Her beauty look balanced soft, natural makeup with a smoky eye that added a little edge. The singer wore her hair up to keep the open back in view.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

To complete the look, Chopard drop earrings, studs, and an ear crawler brought diamonds into the mix. Together, the details felt classic and personal, as Cyrus herself imbued the understated look with her unmistakably bold presence.

Saint Laurent was a familiar choice for the bride, who wore a custom Vaccarello gown inspired by the house’s Spring 2018 collection to the Golden Globes and returned to his designs for her Hollywood Bowl performances this past October. For the wedding, that ongoing relationship felt all the more personal, carrying the house’s refined (yet daring) aesthetic into bridal dressing.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

It was truly a Saint Laurent affair, with Morando joining his bride in a single-breasted grain de poudre tuxedo, cotton-poplin shirt, and silk-satin tie that complemented Cyrus’ gown. Leather Lewis sneakers and SL 970 sunglasses gave the formalwear the laid-back finish we’d expect from her fellow musician.