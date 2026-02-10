Julia Fox kicked off New York Fashion Week the only way she knows how: by taking a bold and risqué stance right out of the gate. The model showed up to the Park Avenue Armory on Feb. 9 to attend the Marc Jacobs Spring 2026 ready-to-wear show dressed like her own surreal take on an ’80s workout instructor. Between her high-waisted lilac tights and the light pink underwear layered boldly on top, Fox looked like an aerobics goddess straight out of a retro, VHS-era fantasy.

While the look nodded to vintage fitness culture, Fox proved to have some serious stamina to match. She navigated the venue easily in her towering white platform laced shoes, blending in with the show’s models if you didn’t know any better. Instead, she took time to pause for photo ops both on the runway itself and outside of the venue showing off the pantsless ensemble. Fox paired a coordinating lilac silk bra with visible straps, furthering her intimates as outerwear message. The tiny bows on her bra and underwear served as an added feminine touch — the total opposite of the actor’s usual edgy style.

Fox finished the look with a light pink ruffled heart-shaped clutch — just in time for Valentine’s Day. But given the time of year, even she isn’t immune to fashion week’s freezing temperatures. Fox incorporated a more practical piece of clothing, a cozy ivory coat, over her shoulders that was equal parts stylish and warm.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She even managed to match her dramatic eye makeup to the rest of her purple and pink theme.

(+) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images (+) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images INFO 1/2

It feels safe to say that New York Fashion Week is off to quite the cheeky start.