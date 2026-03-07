Paris Fashion Week is halfway through and it’s certainly not just Hollywood’s elite who are taking lingerie dressing outside of the bedroom. After last weekend’s Actor Awards, where stars like Jenna Ortega, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Emma Stone stunned on the red carpet in lace and satin slip dresses and gowns, the French design houses are following suit with their latest collections for Fall/Winter 2026. Everyone from Marine Serre — who opted out of a runway show in favor of a lookbook showcasing her collaboration with the Louvre — to Anthony Vaccarello at Saint Laurent and Antonin Tron who made his debut at Balmain, presented looks featuring exposed lingerie, body-con lace, and satin separates reminiscent of the sexy pieces one would typically wear behind closed doors.

Sex appeal and showing skin is not new amongst the fashion set, with naked dresses and sheer materials topping trend lists for seasons. But in 2026, it’s more about hinting at what’s usually kept under wraps, whether that be a strapless bra, lace camisoles or slip dresses peaking out from button down shirts and blazers. The latter was on display at Tom Ford, where Haider Ackermann transformed see-through plastic into extremely appealing pencil skirts accented with lacy underpinnings and TF logo stockings.

Tom Ford Courtesy of Tom Ford

At Mame Kurogouchi, a transparent track jacket was worn over a black lace bra that matched a knee-length skirt styled over white pants. Daniel Roseberry shed top layers completely at Schiaparelli, with revealing gowns that featured laser cut tulle bras at the top and skirts made out of unspooled cassette tape and pailettes.

Meanwhile, at Stella McCartney, Off-White, Rabanne, and Isabel Marant, lace camisoles and slip dresses were reworked and given serious cool factor. At Rabanne, they were layered over turtlenecks and embellished with crystals, while McCartney and Ib Kamara at Off-White paired them with denim and graphic sweatshirts, respectively. Marant showed a sheer polka dot cami with ruffled trim as the top to a perfect pair of light washed jeans. At their sophomore outing for Loewe, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez also offered slips, but rather than silk and satin, they were done in colorful, wax-coated latex and accented with monochromatic bows.

Stella McCartney Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Elsewhere, designers took inspiration from the boudoir in a slightly different direction with robes and night shirts that make pajama dressing worth reconsidering. Highlights included a black velvet number at Jonathan Anderson’s second show for Christian Dior and a pink, fur-lined, belted coat at Marie Adam-Leenaerdt. The Paris shows wrap up early next week but the message so far is about clothing that can be worn from the bedroom to a banquet and back again. If that’s not key to a bonne soirée, who knows what is.