If it feels like rental fashion is everywhere lately, you’re onto something. Alongside mainstays like Rent the Runway, independent shops are making the prospect of wearing something out and sending it back a little more interesting. One of its latest players is the Lower East Side boutique Hauteline, which just got a co-sign from Anok Yai.

On Nov. 10, the supermodel wore the $650 charcoal silk Archangel Dress from emerging New York label TulaFaye to Gentle Monster’s private Intelligent Eyewear dinner downtown — and you can rent the same style exclusively through Hauteline, starting at $126.

Yai, who fronts the eyewear campaign alongside Alex Consani, joined guests including Joaquin Phoenix, Paloma Elsesser, and Charles Melton for a first look at the collection, developed with Google and Samsung. Gentle Monster gave the preview its usual surreal treatment, with oversized sculptures and a face suspended in midair. At 23 Wall Street, the installations will open to the public on Nov. 13, running until Nov. 23.

As for the dress, designer Tula deBaer gave the silk mini enough structure up top for the hem to beautifully cascade. The cap sleeves sharpen the shoulders, while the handkerchief hem’s asymmetry gives it a liquid-like feel.

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Hauteline is worth a visit even if you don’t have an exclusive dinner invitation to run to. Founded in 2023 by Kristie Chow and Michelle Li, the shop at 95 Orchard Street stocks independent labels like Collina Strada and ShuShu/Tong alongside vintage finds. You can walk in and try on the rentals, and if a piece ends up feeling like a keeper, Hauteline lets you put the rental fee toward buying it.