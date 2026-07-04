In much of the U.S., temperatures have really, really soared — as in “feels like triple digits in the shade” soared. Lawmakers are imploring people to stay indoors, and energy companies are asking customers to hold off on using electricity-guzzling appliances ahead of widespread A.C. use. Amidst all this heat, you might not be thinking about your hair, but you are probably feeling it. Is there anything more irritating than heavy, hot-feeling hair when you’re already burning up? Celebrities know the answer to that question is “no.” Which is why they’re constantly serving up heatwave hair inspo.

The natural impulse during especially hot weather is to throw your hair up and off your face and neck. And lately, many stars have been doing exactly that, via claw-clip hairstyles (recently sported by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and Ayo Edibiri) and sexy, piece-y updos, as seen on Keke Palmer, Doechii, and Penelope Cruz. Whether you wear your hair up or down, embracing your natural texture is a great idea: Not only is it the path of least resistance in the face of sweat and humidity, but it also just looks really good (see: Zendaya, Chase Infiniti, and Lupita Nyong’o). You can also opt for a loose bun or ponytail, a chic protective style, or tie things back with a scarf, to name a few more celeb-approved approaches.

Ready to heat-proof your ‘do? Scroll on for some of the best heatwave hairstyles, as seen on celebrities.

Kim K’s Claw Clip

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Ubiquitous in the '90s and early '00s, claw clips are back — so back, in fact, that Kardashian even wore one with a Gucci dress to an F1 event in Monaco. (Which has to be one of the fanciest sentences in the English language.) They’re one of the best accessories for stylishly keeping your hair off your neck.

Zendaya’s Natural Texture

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If you have a short haircut, now is the time to embrace your natural texture, as Zendaya recently did on a sweltering day in New York City. Use lightweight styling creams to give definition and hold to your wash-and-go styles.

Margot Robbie’s Not-So-Messy Bun

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Robbie’s generational Wuthering Heights press tour yielded loads of hot hair inspo; unsurprisingly, considering the movie was all about feeling the heat (albeit metaphorically). This not-so-messy bun, styled by Bryce Scarlett, strikes the perfect balance between intentional and “she’s come undone.”

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Sleek Straight-Backs

Hairstylist Malcolm Marquez gave Ross these sleek, slicked-back cornrows. While you’ll want to book an appointment with a pro to get a look this clean, with some patience, hair gel, and a rat-tail comb, flat braids (and twists!) are doable DIYs.

Kylie Jenner’s Braided Ponytail

Speaking of hair gel: You’ll want plenty of it to get your ponytail braid as smooth as Jenner’s. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore this shiny plait, braided by hairstylist Iggy Rosales-Jackson, on a recent trip to Turks and Caicos.

Ayo Edibiri’s Swept-Up Boho Braids

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One of the best things about boho braids is their versatility; you can throw them into sexy, bombshell updos, as Keke Palmer did for the premiere of I Love Boosters, or rock a throwback claw-clip style, like Edibiri at the Ella McCay premiere. Marquez created this effortless ‘do, too.

Havana Rose Liu’s Loose Pony

This full, bouncy ponytail on Liu (styled by Eduardo Méndez) wholeheartedly embraces texture. It’s a great option for those with medium-to-thick wavy hair; after you wash your hair, apply your air-dry product, leave out a face-framing piece, gather your ponytail, and go.

Chase Infiniti’s Brushed-Out Blowout

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As hairstylist Rashuna Durham told TZR, the trendy brushed-out blowout — seen here on Infiniti, as styled by Coree Moreno — “embraces volume, softness, and movement rather than a sleek, flat finish.” For those with curly and coily natural textures, it’s a gorgeous, stress-free way to wear straight hair in the humidity.

Penélope Cruz’s Coco No. 5 Updo

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As nice as it’d be to spend the entire heatwave in the comfort of one’s AC-filled living room, that isn’t always possible. If you have any cocktail parties, formal events, or date nights on the books, take inspo from Penélope Cruz’s “Coco No 5” updo, created by hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. The super-glossy finish of the strands gives the tousled bun a polished look.

Kaia Gerber’s Cute Kerchief

For her Summer Uni Party, Gerber (working with hairstylist Gregory Russell) accessorized her Calvin Klein mini dress with a pretty white kerchief. Not only are scarves a stylish way to keep your hair off your face, but they can also help protect your scalp from the sun’s harsh rays.