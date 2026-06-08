While it is highly unlikely that I will ever face this dilemma, I’ve always wondered how one approaches glam for the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco. It’s a sporting event, yes, but it’s also in Monaco — a principality whose flag could easily be a yacht and a tin of caviar. So kudos are in order to Kim Kardashian, who delivered the perfect mix of casual and glam at the event, via a very Y2K middle school hair accessory: the oversized claw clip.

For the June 7 race, Kardashian supported her beau, Sir Lewis Hamilton, in a slinky asymmetrical beige gown with black pumps. The “laidback glam” vibes were carried through to the hair, with the Skims founder twisting her famous raven locks into an oversized claw clip at the back of her head. A few wispy tendrils were left out at the front and parted down the center for a face-framing moment.

Much like scrunchies and headbands, claw clips have had their ups and downs. While they’ve never really gone away — as long as there are long strands, there will be a desire to put them up — their trendiness has had peaks and valleys. Clipped up ‘dos were everywhere in the aughts, only to be replaced by braids tied off with demure elastics in the 2010s. But trends are nothing if not cyclical, and sure enough, claw clips are back: Brands like Emi Jay, Chunks, and Machete have turned them into veritable collectors' items, while stars (including her sisters) have regularly sported them on casual outings and even red carpets.

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The rest of Kardashian’s makeup consisted of a subtly contoured nude lip, plenty of lashes, and a subtle flick of winged liner. Also noteworthy? Her short, square manicure, which was a pretty spot-on example of the ever-growing neutral nails trend.