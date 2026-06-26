I’m admittedly a low-maintenance type of natural all year round, but in the summertime, I really don’t want to be stressed out about my hair. Don’t get me wrong: I can recognize the beauty in taking time with one’s hair and making a ritual out of wash day. But when the sun is out and the temps are up, my goal is to spend as much time as possible on the beach, chatting the night away at rooftop parties, or at a movie theater. And luckily for me, the hottest protective and natural hairstyles for summer 2026 share that easygoing ethos.

This summer, the most popular textured hairstyles will include soft, shaped afros that show off curls and coils exactly as they are, and brushed-out blowouts that skip the flat iron in favor of a texture-forward look that’s full of body. For protective styles, mini twists will continue to trend, thanks in no small part to how easy they are to achieve, how versatile they are when it comes to styling, and how friendly they are to hair health. Not as low-maintenance but just as versatile, boho knotless braids — arguably the trendiest braid style of the decade thus far — will also continue their reign.

Read on to learn more about the season’s top textured and protective hairstyles, directly from pro hairstylist and Wella Ambassador Dereq Clark and master stylist, educator, and amika stylist circle member Rashuna Durham.

Soft, Shaped Afros

Afros are ideal for anyone looking to embrace— and flaunt — their natural texture. “Today’s afro is all about intentional shaping, softness, and volume tailored to the individual,” says Durham. That means you’ll want to visit a pro to really nail the look; they can provide you with “a customized shape that complements your face shape and natural curl pattern,” she says. And upkeep is crucial: “Focus on moisture retention, sleep on satin, and schedule routine shaping appointments,” she advises. Between appointments, as needed, “amika’s Superfruit Star Lightweight Hair Styling Oil adds shine and helps reduce frizz without weighing down the shape.”

Boho Knotless Braids

Will boho knotless braids end up on this list every season? At this point, probably. But it’s become the protective style of the decade for a reason: “They give an effortless look — [and] easy-going, low maintenance type of vibe that’s not very fussy yet still stylish,” as Clark explains. It’s an ideal choice for anyone who wants minimal tension and maximum versatility (the claw-clip styling options are truly endless). That said, “if you’re really active and hate dealing with frizz, the little pieces may be a little high maintenance,” he notes. While just about every braider is familiar with this look, “definitely mention if you want a lightweight install,” he advises, “because nobody wants heavy braids during the summer.”

Brushed-Out Blowouts

“Blowout” might conjure images of glossy, barrel-curled lengths, but these are not your Victoria’s Secret Angel blowouts — though they are just as glamorous. “This trend embraces volume, softness, and movement rather than a sleek, flat finish,” says Durham. “It’s a modern take on stretched natural hair.” This Diana Ross-esque style is full of body and a great way to show off natural texture. To get it, “request a voluminous blowout with movement rather than a traditional silk press,” she says; to maintain it, make sure to wrap your hair at night.

Mini Twists

Perhaps the pinnacle of effortless protective styles, Clark sees mini twists having a moment this season. “This is a great natural hairstyle for summer, as it’s low maintenance, allows you to wash your hair to remove any summer sweat and scalp buildup, and can be styled so many different ways, like in a ponytail, a bun, or half up, half down,” he says. Plus, the tension is low and, since there’s no added hair, they feel lightweight — perfect for hot and humid days. You can have a pro twist you up at a salon (“Ask for small, two-strand twists, lightweight and not too tight with an even parting pattern,” he says) or you can DIY. Either way, “mini twists need hydration, so to upkeep the style, apply a leave-in conditioner like Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Protective Leave-In two to three times a week to the mid-lengths and ends to maintain moisture.”

Braided Updos

A current red-carpet favorite — seen on the likes of Halle Bailey, Keke Palmer, and Wunmi Mosaku — braided updos “are both practical and elevated, making them perfect for summer events, vacations, and everyday wear,” says Durham. As those aforementioned examples illustrate, there are many directions you can go in with this look; at your appointment, “discuss whether you want a sleek, structured look, or something softer and more textured,” says Durham (and make sure to avoid too much tension around the hairline). If you plan on wearing your style of choice for more than one magical night, protect it by sleeping with a satin scarf.