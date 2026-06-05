I don’t personally know Kylie Jenner, but if I had to guess, I’d wager that the Caribbean is her happy place. When she isn’t filming The Kardashians in Los Angeles or sitting courtside at Knicks games in NYC, there’s a solid chance her toes are in the sand somewhere closer to the equator. Indeed, that’s exactly where she is at the moment, serving up nonstop beachy beauty and style inspo on her Kylie Cosmetics brand trip to Turks & Caicos. The latest mood board-worthy look? A plaited ponytail that’s pretty much the perfect elegant hairstyle for a seaside dinner.

In a set of photos posted to Instagram on June 4, Jenner shared what appeared to be a look for evening festivities: A slinky white halter t-shirt dress that left very little to the imagination, large hoop earrings decked out in gemstones, and a bejeweled minaudière. She paired the sexy ensemble with what I can only describe as the platonic ideal of “beachy evening glam” — gleaming skin with a lightweight base and plenty of highlighter, glossy lips, and a slicked-back ponytail, braided into a shiny plait without a single hair out of place. (Kylie’s hairstylist, if you’re reading this: Please drop the frizz control routine.)

The braided pony was a fun, vacation-ready update to the “partless slick-back” ponytail — TikTok’s words, not mine — that the entrepreneur wore to watch the Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

The perfect partless plait wasn’t the only notable beauty look of the trip thus far; again, the beauty inspo has been nonstop. Jenner has also been sporting a blinged-out rhinestone mani — the handiwork of her go-to artist Zola Ganzorigt — and a metallic French pedi.