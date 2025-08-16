Protective styles, specifically braids, are my go-to during summer months. They give my hair a break from daily manipulation and maintenance, heat styling, and the ever-looming threat of humidity-induced frizz. But, if I’m being honest, braids are more than just a summer staple — they’re a timeless statement look. Not only do they protect and promote hair growth, but they also deliver major style moments with minimal upkeep. But you know what truly sets braids apart? Their versatility. Whether you're running errands, hanging out with friends, or lounging on vacation, braids can adapt to suit any vibe. And they don’t have to be worn straight down your back, either — braids can be styled into updos like top knots, buns, high ponytails, and half-up, half-down looks for even more variety. You can keep things sleek and simple or go bold with added accessories, color, or more intricate patterns — the possibilities are truly endless. It’s no wonder so many celebrities, including Zoë Kravitz, Tia Mowry, and Tessa Thompson, have fully embraced the look at events and on the red carpet.

Ahead, TZR has rounded up the best celebrity braided updos that’ll give you some major inspiration for your next hairstyle. Get ready to book that braiding appointment.

Laura Harrier

Harrier’s sleek, small box braids are styled into a half-up, half-down ponytail, creating a look that’s polished yet playful. The braids have undone ends that fall freely down her back, adding length, texture, and movement.

Jourdan Dunn

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Gathered into a high ponytail, Dunn’s braided updo brings all the drama. Paired with sleek, laid edges, this look commands attention.

Gabrielle Union

Union styled her box braids into a high top knot, leaving out a few face-framing pieces for a soft, effortless touch. The result? A quick and easy style that still looks super put-together.

Ayo Edebiri

Michael Rowe/Getty Images

A side-swept updo, like Edebiri’s, is an easy way to switch up your braids. Throw on some claw clips or pins, and you’ve instantly leveled up a simple, everyday look.

Zoë Kravitz

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

For the 2021 Met Gala, Kravitz’s micro-braids were parted down the middle then swept into a polished French twist for an effortless yet sophisticated look.

Tia Mowry

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For a film premiere, Mowry took her curly bun up a notch by adding cornrows, giving her look a cool and modern edge.

Tyla

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For GQ’s Man of the Year event in 2023, Tyla paired her sleek stitch braids with a curly ponytail for an attention-grabbing style.

Yara Shahidi

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Shahidi is a seasoned pro when it comes to braided styles. For this look, her hair was slicked back before a few thick, cropped braids were added for a fresh take on the classic ponytail.

Tessa Thompson

Styled by celebrity hairstylist Nai’vasha Johnson, Thompson’s braids were crafted into a forward-facing chignon, giving her updo a sculptural effect.