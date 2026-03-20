Selena Gomez might be one of our most traditionally glamorous stars on the red carpet — she’s truly the reigning Queen of the Retro Curved Bob — but even the most sophisticated celebs have casual days off. When you’re as glamorous as Gomez, however, your casual days still seem to have an air of elevation to them. For example: The multi-hyphenate’s recent outing to Ulta Beauty, where, with the help of dainty gold accessories and a Y2K-inspired, slicked-back bun, she made yoga pants and a black cami look impossibly elegant.

The Rare Beauty founder popped by the beauty retailer and snapped photos in front of the brand’s gondola. (Maybe she needed a quick refill of the Perfect Strokes Mascara.) In the selfies, Gomez wears a center-parted, slicked-back bun, with two thin, wispy pieces of face-framing hair left out in the front. The slim strands evoked the updos that ruled the red carpets — and homecoming dances — of the Y2K era, seen on stars like Mandy Moore and Raven-Symoné.

She paired the bun with a neutral makeup look, consisting of brushed-up brows, cool-toned neutral lids, and a subtle, luminous glow. While she didn’t provide a beauty breakdown for the look, it’s likely her satin-y matte base came courtesy of Rare’s soon-to-launch True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation — which, according to an Instagram caption, she’s been wearing everywhere from her “wedding to the Sunset Blvd music video, to red carpets, and even quiet days at home.”

Interestingly, there seems to be something about Ulta Beauty, specifically, that inspires Gomez to provide us with excellent casual hair inspo: Earlier this year, she wore a fun (and very on-trend) flippy bob while surrounded by the store’s signature bright orange bags.