Penélope Cruz Just Made “Chanel Hair” A Thing

Some movie star-fashion label pairings will forever be linked: Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy; Julianne Moore and Tom Ford; Jennifer Lawrence and Dior. And I’d personally add Penélope Cruz and Chanel to that list. Even though the Spanish actor has technically only been an ambassador since 2018, the link-up feels so natural you’d think she came out of the womb in a tweed two-piece clutching a Flapbag. Indeed, Cruz is so Chanel-ed down that she’s even discovered a new way to wear the brand: On her hair, in the form of an updo in (almost) brand colors.

For the Los Angeles premiere of her new film The Invite, Cruz hit the red carpet in an elegant hairstyle by Dimitris Giannetos, who referred to the upswept look as a “Coco No 5 updo.” Along with a perfectly tousled bun gathered at the crown, the style included plenty of wispy, face-framing pieces left out at the front, and bangs situated right in the sweet spot between “curtain” and “fringe.”

Also noteworthy (and very Chanel-coded) was Cruz’s hair color: A deep, chocolatey base accented with dramatic golden-blonde highlights. Maybe it’s a bit of a reach, but the juxtaposition between the tones immediately made me think of Chanel’s signature black and white.

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Naturally, the hair wasn’t the only on-brand element in Cruz’s look: The star wore a soft blue, drop-waist Chanel gown, accented with pailettes and handkerchief details along the skirt. Elsewhere in the glam, makeup artist Ariel Tejada gave the star a fresh, lashy makeup look, while on her fingertips, Cruz kept things simple with a slightly milky neutral manicure.