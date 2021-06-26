Stars — they’re (sometimes) just like everyone else. While most people can’t relate to the $10 million mansions, plush private jets, and seemingly endless vacations around the world, there is one thing that unites everyone in Hollywood and beyond: celebrity-favorite drugstore beauty products. A-listers from every arena have raved about their beloved yet low-priced hair, makeup, and skin picks in assorted interviews over the years, and in a way, the affordability just cements the recommendations. After all, if you’re a celebrity, you have access to absolutely everything — why wouldn’t you gravitate towards the best stuff out there, regardless of price point?

Whether you’re after a red carpet-caliber mascara, awards show-approved lashes, or hair so shiny it deserves a million Instagram followers, there’s a celeb-approved drugstore beauty pick for just about every category out there. Be it Meghan Markle’s go-to Maybelline product or the inky black CoverGirl eyeliner Taylor Swift can’t put down, it seems like the stars are just as attracted to the CVS, Ulta, and Target beauty departments as anyone else.

Ahead, explore the top affordable must-haves your favorite celebrities keep in stock. Be sure to make a list for your next drugstore run — these treasures will not disappoint.

Meghan Markle

She might be the Duchess of Sussex, but Markle’s also the queen of high-low beauty product fusion. Nestled alongside the La Mer and YSL in her makeup bag are more than a few drugstore favorites you’re probably already familiar with. Markle loves the Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, a $9 staple her makeup artist told HELLO! she keeps in-kit “at all times” for the royal.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez is synonymous with luxury, but she regularly keeps it pretty down-to-earth with her beauty picks. For one of her best-ever red carpets, the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards, she wore all sorts of L’Oréal Paris makeup that enhanced her natural radiance. The star product is the Infallible Pro-Glow foundation, which offers all-day coverage.

Taylor Swift

At this point, Taylor Swift could probably give a TED Talk on red lipstick, but her real love affair is with her ever-present eyeliner. It’s rare that the star is seen without her signature cat-eye flick, and leans on one drugstore staple in particular. She told Redbook that CoverGirl LineExact Liquid Liner is an OG favorite. It can draw a cat-eye sharp enough to...you know.

Kerry Washington

If you see Washington in a stunning makeup look (in other words, every time you see her), chances are she’s wearing Neutrogena. The Scandal star has been the literal face of the brand for years now, and she’s nothing if not loyal to the line. Even her look for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Award was Neutrogena, including the $10 waterproof Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara.

Kim Kardashian

It comes as a refreshing surprise that the woman who put vampire facials and 4D neck lasers on the map can also appreciate some solid drugstore skin care with the rest of us. But Kardashian does more than just appreciate her affordable faves — she raves about them. On her now-defunct app, the reality star sang the praises of an RoC Retinol night cream formulated to erase fine lines, hyaluronic acid-packed eye cream from Neutrogena, and soothing Pond’s Cold Cream sheet masks for stressed skin days.

Blake Lively

She played high-flying heiress Serena Van der Woodsen in the OG Gossip Girl, but Lively knows there’s plenty of beauty scores to be found outside of the Bergdorf’s basement. In a series of Instagram Stories, the actress showed off CeraVe sunscreen and some Burt’s Bees lip balm (a recurring trend in this story, you’ll see) nestled between luxury picks from Dior, Shu Uemura, and Charlotte Tilbury.

Lana Condor

They can be tricky to get the hang of, but falsies can instantly level up any look — on or off the red carpet. Condor’s a consummate pro at eyelash application by now, so her favorites are well-tested and, therefore, are a great place to start trying them out. In an interview with The Cut, she explains that the Ardell Demi Wispies are her go-to, telling the outlet she’s “obsessed.”

Beyoncé

Life philosophy: if it’s good enough for Queen Bey, it’s more than good enough for me. That goes double for Beyoncé-approved drugstore finds — you know they’re great if she loves them. In a breakdown from her makeup artist, Sir John, it was revealed to Refinery 29 that she wore a near-full face of L’Oréal Paris makeup for her iconic (and historic) Coachella performance, including a chocolate-scented liquid lipstick.

Selena Gomez

Long before founding her Rare Beauty empire, Gomez was — and still is — a fan of several popular drugstore products. In the past, she’s told Into The Gloss how much she loves Olay skin care products, passed down by her mother and grandmother, and credits Bioré Pore Strips for helping clear out her pores.

Mindy Kaling

Kaling already occupies the role of America’s best friend so when she doles out some beauty advice, it’s wise to pay attention. In an in-depth interview with Who What Wear covering her all-time beauty favorites, the writer-actor revealed she’s a longtime fan of Joy Razors and their accompanying shaving cream for a super smooth shave.

Hailey Bieber

She goes from blonde to brunette and back again so seamlessly, it’s kind of miraculous how healthy and shiny Bieber’s hair stays through constant changes for work — but fortunately for us all, no divine intervention is required for her shampoo commercial-ready hair. Bieber is a very vocal fan of It’s A 10 Leave-In Conditioner, a rich but never heavy spray-on formula that leaves hair comb-able, soft, and impossibly glossy.

Olivia Rodrigo

If there’s one thing Zoomers know too well, even ultra-famous ones like Olivia Rodrigo, it’s where to find the best drugstore beauty. Rodrigo’s wise to quite a few affordable hacks, including a daily Olly Vitamin gummy for hair health. And by the looks of her own thick, reflective, waist-length hair, it sounds like this one to copy. The “Good 4 U” singer also shared with Elite Daily that she’s a big fan of (no surprise here) Burt’s Bees lip balm.

Victoria Beckham

The word “posh” is inextricably tied to her identity now, but that doesn’t mean Victoria Beckham can’t appreciate a good affordable beauty moment. For keeping her mile-long legs in tip shape, she’s a loud and proud fan of Weleda Skin Food, which she mixes with coconut oil and slaters all over for maximum hydration. Based on how soft her and her famous husband’s skin always look, this might be a hack appreciated by the whole family.