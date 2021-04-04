There’s arguably nothing more exciting for a fashion-lover than award show style. Because, during the star-filled night, you get to see all your favorite actors truly shine in the most aspirational way, decked out in all the glamorous dresses and accessories. And, despite all shows going mostly virtual, the incredible ensembles shown so far during this award season are just as glam as years past. Case in point: The best fashion looks at the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are here to take your breath away. They truly delivered.

While, yes, the fashion was still spot on, the 2021 SAG Awards are unlike any award show yet this season. This year, the event is a pre-taped one-hour special with no host, red carpet, or set (you know, all the typical elements that make up an award show). But regardless of the unusual circumstances, celebrities brought their A-game and (virtually) attended the program dressed to the nines. In fact, all you need to see is Kerry Washington’s jaw-dropping Etro look for proof.

Below, see the rest of the best fashion looks at the 2021 SAG Awards for yourself. And, continue to check back throughout the evening as more photos come in.

The Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 SAG Awards

Holding a handbag with “Stop Asian Hate” written across it, Jamie Chung made a very powerful statement while wearing a vibrant red Oscar de la Renta gown.

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins wore an embellished mini dress by Georges Hobeika.

Kathryn Drysdale posed for a photo in London, England wearing a Jenny Packham tulle gown.

The Crown’s Emma Corrin wore a lace Prada number. And instead of heels, the actor went with chunky combat boots.

Cynthia Erivo absolutely stunned in an Alexander McQueen gown and Forevermark jewelry styled by Jason Bolden.

Kaley Cuoco wore an off-the-shoulder Prabal Gurung gown, Messika jewelry, and Louboutin heels.

Kerry Washington looked like a real-life mermaid in her Etro ensemble, courtesy of stylist Law Roach.

Viola Davis went with a vibrant lime green gown by Louis Vuttion, styled by Elizabeth Stewart.

Nicole Kidman was breathtaking in a beaded Giorgio Armani gown.

Mindy Kaling wore an eye-catching Alex Perry gown and David Yurman jewels.

Sarah Levy opted for a sleek Monique Lhuillier gown and matching Stuart Weitzman heels.

Helen Mirren took to her balcony in a red and pink puff-sleeve gown from Badgley Mischka.

Elle Fanning posed in a sparkly striped Gucci set, courtesy of stylist Samantha McMillen.

Jessica Paster styled Maria Bakalova in a Dior long tulle dress detailed with red roses.

