Ask anyone – concealer is a desert island beauty product. When you’re down to just the bare minimum of items, the tube plays the role of several makeup heroes. It hides dark circles, brightens tired under eyes, covers blemishes, and can even contour your cheekbones for a snatched look. It’s the epitome of multitasking makeup — so it’s no surprise many are willing to splurge on it. However, there are just as many affordable drugstore concealers to choose from.

True, these handy tubes will save you some money at the checkout. But don’t think for a second that they’re lacking quality. With long-wear formulas created to provide maximum coverage, many rival the most expensive brands. There are even options infused with beloved ingredients to help improve skin’s appearance over time. When it comes to concealer, finish is always a top concern. While matte products are the standard for full-coverage looks, radiant options are ideal for mimicking a youthful glow. Luckily, the drugstore has both ends of the spectrum covered.

Whether you’re in the market for a new formula or are looking for an affordable alternative to your go-to brand, there’s a drugstore concealer out there for you. Scroll through the list below to see the top offerings from your favorite brands.