Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite drugstore lipsticks of the moment.

Lipstick is truly one of makeup's greatest gifts. With a single swipe, you can instantly transform your whole look or define your signature style. While beauty counters are nice, the drugstore has long been a go-to for quality lip colors. From iconic brands to beloved formulas, it’s never disappointed. Unlike other areas of makeup, brands continuously crafted products that delivered a high caliber of results. Today, the best drugstore lipsticks are made to rival even the most expensive options.

Regardless of your preference, there’s an affordable bullet to match your needs. With a wide selection of colors and textures, there are endless options to choose from. While matte and satin will always be cult classics, but there are innovations that will revolutionize your makeup routine. Take the hyaluronic acid-infused options that enhance the appearance and feel of your lips. Or the liquid-gloss hybrids that give you a high-pigmented lacquered look.

Another area where the drugstore never fails to disappoint? New launches. Whether it’s a celebrity collaboration or a pop culture collection, there’s always another lipstick to try. Not to worry, the TZR team has a few opinions on the best available right now. Keep scrolling to see their top picks.

“This liquid lipstick once lasted through dinner, drinks, an everything shower, and a full night's rest — so, I'm not kidding when I say that this lipstick does not budge. Plus, it doesn't feel cakey or dry, and instead just coats my lips in a smooth, bright layer of pigment without any feathering or fading.”— Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG

“When I saw my colleague wearing the perfect shade of orangey red matte lipstick with a subtle sheen, I had to stop her and ask where it was from. That was my introduction to Revlon's super lustrous matte lipstick. It's highly pigmented, yet easy to apply, and the best part — it doesn't dry out my lips and it stays on for hours.”— Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief, TZR

“As someone who rarely leaves the house without a swipe of lipstick, I've tried just about every formula out there. The one I always go back to? NYX's Lip Lingerie XXL Long-Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick. Unlike a lot of liquid products on the market, this one doesn't leave my lips looking crusty. It's also incredibly soft and lasts for hours.”— Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR

“There’s a reason Milani’s Color Fetish lipsticks have shot to viral fame. The formula is super creamy and feels more like a nourishing balm than a lipstick. Then there’s the color payoff, which rivals a few of my higher-end bullets. Though I have a few shades, my favorite is Dahlia. With just one swipe, it coats my lips in a dark plummy berry color. Even through dinner and drinks, it stays put, so I don’t have to worry about touching up throughout the evening.”— Jessica Fields, beauty writer, TZR

“Though technically a tinted lip balm, Covergirl's Bliss You Berry shade has the perfect amount of pigment to be swapped in for your daily lipstick. The color is a juicy, bright berry hue that illuminates your whole face and is incredibly hydrating. I keep one in every single purse and hidden in every room in my house because I apply this lip product so often!”— Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

“One of my 2024 resolutions is to be bolder with makeup, and this Maybelline lipstick is helping me do just that. As a lipstick amateur, the doe foot applicator makes the application process so much easier than the traditional lipstick bullet shape. The Wicked shade is the perfect romantic red hue — it's my favorite accessory for any winter outfit.”— Maggie Haddad, sr strategist, social media, TZR

“I'm convinced sorcery went into making Maybelline's fan-favorite Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick. Not only is the formula uber-pigmented, it goes on evenly, doesn't flake or dry out lips like many liquid lipsticks, and doesn't fade or smudge. I've eaten salads with oily dressings and it's remained intact! The process of removing it is also a testament to its staying power – I have to use makeup remover to get my lips completely clean.”— Erin Lukas, deputy beauty Editor, TZR

“To be fair, I love the entire Simply Ageless collection, but the lipsticks (and this poppy coral shade) are particularly phenomenal. With other brightly pigmented drugstore lipsticks, I've found them to be drying and will fade quickly. This formula does the opposite in that it feels soft and creamy on my lips — thanks to the hyaluronic complex, coconut oil, and vitamin E — and delivers a big color payoff that lasts hours. At $12 a pop, it's a no-brainer.” — Angela Melero, Executive Editor

“It's borderline impossible to pick an all-time favorite drugstore lipstick, so I'm celebrating my current go-to, Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in After Glow. The very subtle pearlescent sparkle elevates this warm, pinky-beige shade way past an everyday staple, making it a standout for special events and big nights alike. That said, the sheen is low-key enough for all the normal daily activities, too. It never fails to bring in some compliments.”— Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

“I'll never fully understand how Wet n' Wild manages to make a lipstick that stays on for hours through sweating, dancing, and multiple drinks — and god knows what else, after said drinks — and sells it for under $6 in a tube that'll likely last you forever... if you want it around that long. (I have always thrown out bottles for reasons of questionable hygiene after many years, never ever because I'm actually out.) My only complaint is that they've changed up the tube design since the early 2000s, and my nostalgic heart misses the old version.”— Alison Syrett, deputy fashion editor, TZR