Hailey Bieber Embraced This Classic Fall Outfit & You Should Too

The “I have so many clothes, but nothing to wear” conundrum is all-too-common. When you have too many choices to choose from, it can be debilitating. And often times, this dilemma is compounded by the fall season, as the chillier temperatures mandate additional thermal layers that you’ll have to arrange just so. To help recharge your style batteries, TZR found 10 celebrity fall outfit ideas packed with inspiration. Some of the looks below rely on classic and timeless outfit formulas that have stood the test of time.

Case in point: Yara Shahidi paired an oxford shirt and sweater vest together for an ensemble with a back-to-school spirit that felt quintessentially fall. (Not to mention, preppy fashion is all the rage for fashion girls at the moment). However, other ensembles featured ahead are a bit more inventive and eccentric, which might inspire you to step outside of your sartorial comfort zone. Take Rihanna’s neon orange and bright blue outfit combination, for example. Admittedly, RiRi’s two vivid shades aren’t a traditional fall pairing. But this season’s trends share a common theme of stepping outside of fashion’s conventional design box, so now is the perfect time to experiment in a garish color clash — even if it feels scary at first.

Ahead, see the fall celebrity outfits that will help reinvigorate how you dress this season.

Patterned Tights

If you often find yourself staring at your outfit’s reflection in the mirror while thinking, “this look needs something, but I’m not sure what it is,” consider a pair of patterned tights. Tracee Ellis Ross wore hers with a blazer dress, and the end result was a sultry graphic moment. But a short hemline isn’t always necessary. Printed hosiery makes for a fun peek-a-boo moment underneath a pair of cropped trousers, too.

A Statement Puffer Jacket

For fall 2021, jackets aren’t solely used as a thermal protection layer — they’re fundamental parts of the lewk. Check out how Hailey Bieber’s eye-catching, cherry-red puffer is the hero piece of her casual outfit. Her jacket — which is vintage Chanel, by the way — is a stark color pop against her white cable-knit sweater and medium-wash blue jeans.

Fall Prep

Preppy fashion has become the quintessential cool-girl look for 2021. First, there was the sporty and wearable tenniscore trend from this past spring and summer. And now #PreppyGirlAutumn has arrived. To get the look, take a cue from Yara Shahidi and wear a classic prep-inspired outfit formula: a white button-down underneath a graphic vest. Throw on a pair of loafers, too, to complete your sophisticated look.

Combat Boots With A Girly Dress

Combat boots are traditionally a fall shoe staple, but they’ve received an unprecedented amount of trending attention this 2021 season. You can thank fashion’s in-crowd for generating newfound levels of buzz for the boot. It-girls are styling the sturdy shoe with unexpected pieces, and it’s helping combat boots branch out of their trademark utilitarian aesthetic. Case in point: Tess Holliday pairing her Renassaince-inspired Selkie dress with a pair of white lace-up boots for an angelic-meets-grunge ensemble.

Touches Of Craftcore

Who could forget about craftcore? The down-to-earth trend (think homemade-looking pieces, like a crochet garment) is definitely one to consider for fall if you appreciate a wholesome and eclectic vibe. Replicate Olivia Rodrigo’s outfit with a mini dress from The Series, a sustainable brand that was one of the first to herald the crafty phenomenon into fashion’s mainstream. A pair of knee-high boots — like the “Good 4 U” singer’s Dr. Martens — double as leg warmers, so they’re the perfect shoe to pair with a mini-length hem on a chilly fall day.

A Dressed-Up Comfy Look

If you’re slowly easing yourself back into dressing up, but don’t want to relinquish comfy dressing completely, opt for a breezy and flowing shirtdress. Gabrielle Union’s emerald green number creates a sophisticated look with little to no styling effort. You can easily copy her outfit with SHIKA’s printed piece included below.

A Matching Set

The matching set trend really hit its stride during spring 2021. And as Ashley Graham demonstrated above with her set from Marina Rinaldi, the coordinated look remains steadfast for the fall season, too. A cozy knit set — like Paloma Wool's brown and cream two-piece number — is an effortless way to deliver the bold impact of co-ords.

An Unexpected Color Clash

The color trends of fall 2021 encourage personal expression and subverting tradition (in other words, less conventional autumn shades like cozy browns and creams and more vibrant pinks and yellows). One of the best ways to harness that playful approach to color is by wearing an unexpected combination of shades — like Rihanna’s burnt orange and cerulean blue look.

A Trendy Corset Top

Cinched-up bustier tops have once again become a hot commodity. Only this time around, it’s during fashion’s re-emergence era where everyone’s searching for the closest party so they can dress up. Thus, the corset trend in fall 2021 is less about subtle romance and more about making a sensual, party-ready impact. So for your next night out, try a bustier top like Kourtney Kardashian’s and pair it with leather trousers for a dark and vampy look.

A Novelty Cardigan

When in doubt, rely on an all-black look save for a colorful hero piece — like a personality-filled cardigan. Dua Lipa’s sunflower sweater from motoguo is wonderfully kitschy. It makes for a vibrant pop of fun when contrasted against the inky backdrop of her top and bottoms.