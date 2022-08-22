Happy birthday to Dua Lipa, whose fearless style perfectly complements her bold personality as a Hollywood It girl. She turned 27 on August 22, but the pop star kicked off the celebratory festivities earlier this week, surrounded by family and friends. As far as what she wore for her 27th birthday, Lipa’s two outfits were heavily Y2K-inspired. The singer shared photos of her ensembles on her Instagram account, over the weekend.

For the occasion, she wore a matching white set, comprised of a white cropped bomber jacket and a maxi-length skirt with a black Western-style belt and a teeny, bedazzled bra top made of circular, silver crystals. (All but the belt were from Marc Jacobs’ Fall/Winter 2022 collection.) She finished the look with a pair of soaring white platform heels by Marc Jacobs, which featured several Mary Jane-style straps across the tops of the feet, a white flap bag with a silver chain, a chunky, silver bracelet that matched the bag, and dainty jewelry from Bottega Veneta, Bvlgari, and Shay.

For glam, she went low-key with rose gold eyeshadow and blush and a coordinated lip color for a monochrome effect. She wore her hip-length hair straight and parted down the middle — a seeming go-to hairstyle for Lipa while off-duty.

In her Instagram post labeled “birthday week,” she included photos in which she posed with friends at night and solo at sunset.

She also shared photos and clips from the party in her Insta story, including one in which she made a wish on her floral birthday cake. She also posted a carousel of herself in a denim-printed bikini and a matching sarong, which she accessorized with knee-high denim boots by Dior; rimless, orange sunglasses from Kaleos; and bold, floral jewelry by Hugo Kreit. The common thread between it and her party look: an itty-bitty bikini top.

As of late, the garment seems to be a go-to for the singer, who by all appearances is still on vacation in Albania. For the Sunny Hill Festival, an annual international music festival in Pristina, Kosovo organized by the Lipa family, she wore an assortment of blingy, sometimes Barbiecore, bra tops. Practically speaking, it makes sense that Lipa is leaning into looks of less material, given the sizzling temperatures along the Adriatic right now. Bra and bikini tops can come in hot and humid climates, in the city and the countryside. To get a similar look (and feel just as breezy), see and shop similar styles, ahead.

