In 1993, Kate Moss wore a sheer slip dress to a party in London, which created much fashion buzz for the up-and-coming supermodel. Since then, that mysterious dress has continuously been referenced in the industry as one of the most iconic style moments from the ‘90s and has provided dressing inspiration for celebs like Rihanna, Simone Ashley, and Hailey Bieber. To add to the laundry lists of celebs opting for see-through ensembles this year look to Gabrielle Union, whose sheer yellow dress made a statement in Milan over the weekend.

Union’s barely-there gown felt like a modern take on Moss’ imitable look from ‘93 with its pastel yellow hue, asymmetrical ruffled hem, and sleek spaghetti straps. This show-stopping dress made its debut in Sportmax’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which was noted for its minimalist silhouettes and playful pastel hues. On the runway, the model sported a pair of mid-rise bright yellow briefs with the sheer dress — and Union followed suit in a pair of high-rise briefs in a complementary shade. She kept the accessories for the look simple (the gown deserved all the attention, of course) and slipped into a pair of beige GIA BORGHINI sandals. Surprisingly, she added a pop of color to the already bright look by carrying a blue handbag.

Union & The Runway Look

(+) @thomaschristos (+) Sportmax INFO 1/2

Moss’ Sheer Slip Dress

Dave Benett/Getty Images

In typical Union fashion, she couldn’t take the high-fashion moment too seriously as she then shared a silly video on Instagram of herself dancing in the gown, declaring “Wade World Tour Starts Today.” The looks from the couples’ “world tour” have yet to disappoint. On June 19, Dwyane Wade and Union were spotted twice in coordinating Prada looks. First, the couple wore tank tops with the fashion house’s logo to attend its Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear show. Later that day, the two were seen in Prada’s signature nylon material before heading out for a dinner date in the Italian city.

(+) Robino Salvatore/GC Images (+) Robino Salvatore/GC Images INFO 1/2

To get back to the yellow dress, though, the sheer outfit is a must have for any upcoming event where you want the spotlight to be on you. Whether you’re heading out to cocktails with girlfriends or having a romantic date night by the water, a sheer dress will bring on those alluring vibes. Union’s exact dress is unavailable, but you can get a similar see-through outfit by shopping TZR’s picks ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.