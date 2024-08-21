Although many are excited about dusting off their boots, bundling up in a cozy sweater, and breaking out the most snuggly scarf, fall weather isn’t actually here yet. And it won’t be for a hot minute. Before jumping into hot apple cider and sheer black tights, there is always that awkward transition period where it’s technically autumn, but the temperatures don’t allow for chilly weather dressing. This may be an inconvenience for those who ready to go all-in for fall, but this also means that you can get creative with mixing your clothing to adapt to in-between weather. Best of all, you don’t have to put away your sandals just yet. Your flip-flops and slides are here to stay for the foreseeable future, but you’ll need to find the perfect polish color to stay on-season with your outfits. Luckily, there are tons of fall 2024 pedicure trends to go around.

There’s something for everyone, and TZR has tapped two nail experts to fill you in on the colors you’ll be seeing in the coming months. If you are not a fan of dark shades, a tan latte tone is great for minimalists. Along with trending black cherry nails, a dark red pedi will match that vampy energy. Don’t be afraid of sparkles because a jeweled-toned chocolate polish adds such a nice shine. Or, your can go full-on spooky season with jet black.

Keep reading to get in the know about the fall 2024 pedicure colors everyone will be reaching for at the salon.

Coffee Tones

The fall season always means trading in your iced coffees and fruity iced teas for warm lattes and hot mochas, so why not bring the same energy to your nail polish choices? Because these drinks and their neutral hues are staples of the season, lead nail designer at MiniLuxe, Nicole Wong says that you should expect to see a variety of coffee-colored toes this autumn. “These tones are a staple for fall, offering a cozy, comforting vibe that perfectly aligns with the season's aesthetic,” explains Wong. She also adds that you’ll see a slew of shades from the “deep richness of black iced coffee to the lighter, creamier hues of a hazelnut latte with oat milk.”

Blackened Red

Black cherry nails have been named one of the top polish trends for fall 2024, so if you’re into matchy-matchy vibes, why not pair your nails with a coordinating blackened red pedicure? Celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein suggests wearing the shade with a more translucent finish like the currently trending jelly nail look. “The jelly aspect is taking the color and giving the vamp shade a modern twist,” says Gerstein.

Muted Matcha Green

According to Wong, because of its “versatility” and “uniqueness” the matcha green color that was everywhere this summer will maintain its popularity during the fall. To transition the color to the cozy vibes of the season, pair it with other muted shades of tan and brown to create a stunning mint chocolate color mix. For the best shade match, look to MiniLuxe, Olive & June, and Londontown.

Chocolate Jewel Tones

Brown for fall? Groundbreaking. As previously mentioned, chocolate- and coffee-inspired neutrals will always come around during the cozy season, but Gerstein suggests spicing it up by going for a jeweled tone. “Chocolate brown with a little shimmer gives it more shine, yet it doesn’t read metallic at all,” says Gerstein. Just a hint of sparkle will immediately elevate your pedi from a single wash of color.

Terracotta

Match your nails to your pumpkin spice latte by opting for this terracotta orange. Wong says that this hue should give off the warm, earthy vibes of fall ceramics. A more muted orange than the neons and brights you saw during summer, it makes for a great transition into the seasonal color palette. It allows you to hold onto color while not going dark or neutral. “This shade captures the essence of autumn and gives off the perfect date vibe for fall,” says Wong.

Jet Black

While many tend to stay away from inky toe nail polish, enter your witchy era by going for black. To upgrade the look, Gerstein recommends incorporating a sense of texture by adding nail art like the marble effect or trying the aforementioned jelly nail trend. “That’s really what the trend is for — all these darker colors,” Gerstein shares. This will have every one peering down at your open-toed shoes trying to get a better look.

Purple Plum

Lavender was a color everybody seemed to love during spring and summer. If you were on that wave, try the light purple’s more shadowy sister: a deep plum. “A muted purple or plum shade feels luxurious and sophisticated, reminiscent of enjoying an eggplant dish in Italy,” says Wong. It adds depth and richness without sacrificing color.