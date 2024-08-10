As a true artist, Cardi B’s creativity manifests itself in many forms. There’s her music, as well as the visuals that go along with it. Her couture outfits are legendary at this point, especially around Fashion Week. Then there are her beauty choices — manicures in particular. It seems like the superstar rapper changes up her design and color practically every other day, popping up on Instagram with a fresh set somehow more intricate than the last. As such, Cardi B’s best-ever nail moments are as varied and versatile as the icon herself.

It all started from the virtual moment Cardi popped up on the general public’s radar, transitioning from posting hilarious Vine and Instagram videos into reality TV stardom. Even in her VH1 days, Cardi’s manicures were always scene-stealers — always long, perfectly matched to her outfits, and firmly on-trend. As her profile soared, so did her aesthetics. These days, she turns to some of the best creatives in the business, like celebrity artist Jenny Bui, to collaborate on detailed, daring designs for every event she attends.

Regardless of if she’s been on your nail inspo moodboard since 2017 or you’re just now getting familiar with her next-level game, there’s a Cardi-approved manicure ready for every season, reason, and personal style out there. Ahead, some of her very best.

Rainbow Rhinestones

Desiree Navarro/WireImage/Getty Images

At one of her first major events, Rihanna’s Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in 2017, Cardi set the bar impossibly high by pairing a soft, cloud-blue gown with rainbow jewel-covered nails. The color is concentrated around the nail edges, making the center beds look like actual diamonds.

Tropical Turquoise

As much as she loves a highly detailed design, Cardi still makes a statement with a solid all-over polish color. For a tropical vacation with her family, she went for a bold turquoise blue that paired perfectly with her brights-heavy summer wardrobe.

Extra-Extreme Length

Just when you think Cardi can’t take it any further, she always does — in every respect. She’s known for her dramatic nail lengths and shapes, but this extreme set spans several inches, to the point where they even start to curl in. Of course, she topped them with tons of shimmering jewels for even more fun.

Pink & Patterned

Remember the swirl-patterned nail craze of the early 2020s? Cardi brilliantly demonstrated why the design made such a statement when she paired a pink-on-pink outfit with a matching set of nails. The long, almond-shaped manicure featured shades of fuchsia, cotton candy, hot pink, and white for contrast.

Aura Hues

Part of the reason the aura nails trend is still going strong is thanks to celebrity fans like Cardi B. But why would she stick to just one color when she could do several? The rapper alternated greens, purples, and blues to make the hazy designs feel even more personal.

Jeweled Hearts

Like an I Spy book, you could get lost for hours poring over this particular Cardi manicure design. Your eye might be drawn to the large, bezeled hearts encrusting several nails at first, but look closely at her ring fingers. They’re cut into spirals, swirling around to a tapered point at the very top.

Classic Chocolate Brown

Simplicity still makes a splash — especially when Cardi has this particular nail shape. Razor-sharp and elegantly pointed, the stiletto nails are a fun, fresh canvas for the fall-friendly shade of chocolate brown coating them.

Chrome & Crystals

Textured nails are having a serious moment, and Cardi proves why. The 3D elements — crystals, charms, and shimmering gems, in this case — make the nails stand out, even without using a bold color. A simple chromatic silver is enough to grab the attention.

Aquamarine Blues

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

For so many of her biggest moments, Cardi seems to go all-in on both color and texture. When she stopped by Bravo studios in the middle of New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2023 season, she did so with larger-than-life curls and aquamarine crystal nails. They matched both her gown and her glittering earrings.

Short & Sweet

WWD/Getty Images

Could this actually be Cardi’s most extreme look of all time? By her personal standards, it sure seems like it. At the 2023 Met Gala, she traded in her extra-long nail extensions for a much shorter set, and had them lacquered in a soft, demure pink. It’s so natural, but so amazingly out-of-the-box.