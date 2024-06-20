Some of the best hairstyles are the most uncomplicated ones — and that’s especially true during the summer when it’s just too darn hot to do a blowout. Simple doesn’t have to be synonymous with boring, and Olivia Rodrigo’s beachy braid is the perfect example of this concept.

Earlier this month, the Guts singer gave fans an inside look at her European tour, including her summer vacation style. Rodrigo’s off-duty moments included some elevated basics, like pointelle cotton tees and smocked dresses, and she seems to apply this same laid-back approach when it comes to her beauty. Short nails and minimal makeup are common threads when it comes to her day-to-day looks, so on June 19 when she posted a picture of herself to Stories wearing her hair in a loose, messy braid under a baseball cap, it fit right in with her effortless, cool-girl aesthetic. The best part? It’s so easy to copy-and-paste.

Braided hairstyles have been everywhere of late, but many of the most popular ones with celebs are those that are a bit more detailed or involved. From Beyoncé’s beaded braids to Taraji P. Henson’s super-long rope braid, the plaited styles we’re seeing on red carpets or to more formal events may take a few extra steps or accessories to recreate. By contrast, Rodrigo’s minimalist braid is actually so straightforward — which makes it an ideal choice for your summer hair repertoire.

This beachy braid makes a great alternative to the other classic summer hairstyle, the ponytail. Don’t get us wrong, the pony is a classic for good reason — and celebs like Alicia Keys and Natalie Portman are among those giving examples of just how elevated it can feel. Still, it’s nice to switch things up every now and again, and this option is just as heat-wave friendly.

And don’t stress if you don’t have waist-length hair like the Vampire singer, the key component here is the unfinished feeling, not the length. So if you already have naturally wavy hair, simply twist sections somewhat loosely, starting at the nape of the neck, then pull out a few little strands to make it look slightly windblown (like how you might look after a day at the beach). If your natural texture is more silky-straight, you can go in first with a texturizing spray to rough it up a bit, then repeat the same steps. Add a baseball hat for the full Rodrigo effect — or not. It’s chill. That’s kind of the beauty of this style, honestly.