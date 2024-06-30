You don’t necessarily have to be born with natural waves to wear them all through summer and beyond. The loose yet defined texture, not quite tight enough to be a curl, often requires just a touch of heat or some strategically-placed product to come to life on just about anyone. That’s part of why waves might be one of the most-worn hairstyles on the red carpet in recent memory, if not all time — not only are they universally achievable, but they look incredible on absolutely everyone. Celebrity wavy hair moments are far from just a trend, ascending to an aesthetic category reserved for cultural staples like high-heels and ballgowns.

While plenty of celebrities do actually have a natural wavy texture, plenty of the coolest-ever looks were actually hand-crafted by hairstylists — or enhanced by them at a minimum. Regardless if you’re after an effortless, undone vibe à la the Olsen twins or captivated by the tight, glossy mermaid waves worn by Beyoncé on-stage, there’s a way to get the look at home with relative ease.

Ahead, get some fresh hair ideas for the summer season and well beyond with this lookbook of top celebrity wave moments from the past few years.

Demi Moore

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

She’s usually known for her stick-straight raven hair, but Moore’s beachy waves, seen at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, really adds a fresh energy. The waves are tighter up top, softly fading into a looser look through her hip-length ends.

Michelle Yeoh

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Proof that waves don’t necessarily have to look vacation-ready? The ever-polished Yeoh, who added big waves into her short, glamorous bob at Haute Couture week. Hers are larger and looser, full of volume and elegant shape.

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

For many, the relaxed wave look means one power pair: the Olsen twins. Their waves are long, well-defined, and extremely glossy, but aren’t especially voluminous. Instead, they hang low and free, more witchy-glam than mermaid.

Simone Ashley

John Phillips/Getty Images

Some of the best waves in the entire industry belong to Ashley, who kicked off the “Botticelli hair” trend in summer 2022. Her hair is actually naturally curly, but she often wears the texture loose enough — the work of a brush-out or product — to relax them into true waves.

Miley Cyrus

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

By going for the modern version of an edgy 2010s split-dye look, Cyrus helps show off her waves in a whole new way. They’re more visible in the deep brown underside section, while the blonde waves pop in the sections that overlap.

Kerry Washington

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage/Getty Images

One cool thing about short hair is it really helps show off waves and curls, putting all the emphasis on texture over length. When Washington debuted this wavy bob at a Chanel-sponsored party, you could practically feel how influential the look would instantly become.

Jessica Chastain

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Curling iron-created waves are always a hit on the red carpet, but Chastain’s juxtaposition of a highly-detailed gown with relaxed, windblown waves is too chic to ignore. Her copper hair is a stunning backdrop for what looks like natural nexture, falling to mid-back.

Eva Longoria

Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Longoria took her waves the business-casual route by polishing them up with glossing hair products and likely some sort of finishing gel. Not only is there not a single flyaway to be detected but her ends are visibly neat and clean.

Beyoncé

Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images

Everyone knows Beyoncé has stunning natural curls, but she blew the audience away at her viral Dubai concert with these shiny mermaid waves that look like liquid gold — surely a nod to her gilded outfit. They’re crimped and tight but don’t turn into a spiral shape, the key to nailing the siren aesthetic.

Megan Fox

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fox’s beachy waves are the sort of look many can get with a texture-enhancing product and bit of elbow grease. The scrunching technique might make you think of those gel-hardened middle school years, but they’re actually a great way to help shape waves post-shower — especially if you do it with a cotton T-shirt or towel to absorb excess water.