There are plenty of remarkable elements that make up Tracee Ellis Ross’ signature sense of style. Notably, her influence has serious longevity — she’s been inspiring fans for decades now, and that likely won’t change any time soon. You have to consider her A-list pedigree, with her penchant for aesthetics handed down directly from her legendary mother. And then there’s the fact that she’s singular in so many different categories. Her fashion sense and innovative hairstyles are always in the spotlight, but it’s time that Ross’ best manicures get the due they deserve. It might seem easy to overlook them at first — she’s not exactly one for grabby nail art or blindingly bright neons, after all. But what Ross’ manis so consistently excellent is how perfect they are for the specific occasion and with her overall look on any given day.

Even the PATTERN Beauty founder’s more demure looks are worth noting — her ability to make a creamy shade of beige or classic red feel downright innovative is a testament to her keen eye. No matter if you’re looking for something seasonal — regardless of which season — or something subtle and sophisticated, there’s a Ross-approved shade of polish ready to try out.

Below, get inspired by Ross’ best-ever mani moments.

Soft Petal Pink

Forgoing more tropical tones, Ross’ petal-pink nail color is a versatile and chic choice for her beach vacation. The shade is remarkably high-shine and glossy, matching every bikini and billowing sundress in her suitcase.

Stark Snowy White

Channeling retro mod charm with large buttons, polka dots, and a primarily black color scheme, Ross’ bright white nails both coordinates with her skirt and pops against it. A fantastic option regardless of the season, it always looks remarkably crisp and clean.

Fiery Blood-Red

Ross is known for her bright lipsticks, most notably the classic siren-red she reaches for more than any other color. That particular shade, marked but its cool undertones, translates beautifully to her manicure, too. Individually, they’re timeless and ladylike. But paired together? Next-level.

Vampy Black

Black is a true neutral, making it the perfect manicure choice for pairing with major red carpet gowns and more casual, jean-centric looks alike. In fact, it elevates those paired-down ensembles, as demonstrated by Ross. Her distressed denim and crisp blazer captures that elusive “casual sophistication” feeling, thanks in large part to her black nail polish.

Classic Creamy Beige

Anyone who’s ever cracked over that massive tome of polish color options at a nail salon knows it well: not all nudes are the same — not even close. A subtle shift in undertone can totally change the vibe, but Ross seems to have perfected her formula for a seamless, finger-lengthening beige. It’s all about the balance between warm taupe and pink.

Gradient Milk Bath

She likes to do her own thing, but even Ross can’t resist a trend this good. Milk bath manicures, a swirl of creamy whites, pinks, and taupes, simulate the look of nails dunked in dairy — but Ross makes it feel more personal by adding a gradient effect through the tips.

Zesty Citrus-Orange

One of Ross’ bolder nail color choices, this fun-loving orange screams summertime. It’s not too red, but rather a more yellow-based polish. In fact, it’s a near-exact match to the signature shade seen in her beauty brand’s packaging and logo.

Bewitching Burgundy

Even Ross’ photoshoots channel her distinct approach to beauty. To balance out the striking bold blue eyeshadow in her Flaunt Magazine photoshoot, her burgundy nail polish is a brilliant — yet low-key — mix of brown, purple, and deep red.

All-Natural Charm

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Fact: most of the time, you’ll catch Ross with an immaculate set of long, almond-shaped extensions. They’ve become her signature, but her own natural nails can command serious attention, too. Not only does this red carpet look feature a short, simple manicure, but the polish color is as close to a true nude as it gets.

Dulce De Leche

One of the most in-demand manicure colors of the moment are “dulce de leche” nails. Marked by a warm, near-camel shade of light brown, it’s a universally-adored hue — so of course Ross had it before anyone else.