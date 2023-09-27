To say that celebrities are pulling out all the stops for this week might be something of an understatement. You’d think that a full month of models, runways, industry parties, street style photographers, and glittering red carpets would mean most A-listers have run out of aesthetic steam — but have you seen the beauty looks at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2024 so far? It’s like every major star in the world was just saving their best hairstyles, makeup techniques, and manicures for this very moment. And fortunately for those watching the festivities from home, that means the most premiere beauty inspiration of the season is unfolding in real time — all that’s left to do is pay attention and possibly take some notes.

Usually, it’s a few days into Fashion Week that the glamour really kicks into high gear, but that’s not the case over in Paris right now. Almost immediately, the stars took to the streets, dashing off to appointments and presentations, but taking care to show off their best angles for the hordes of photographers camped out on every corner. Early standouts show it’s all about detailed hairstyles right now, like Issa Rae’s brilliant ponytail braid on her way to the Marni show, or Maya Hawk’s elaborate pile of upswept curls over at Dior. On the makeup front, luxe, coffee-colored lip looks from Yara Shahidi and Jennifer Lawrence cement one of the season’s most beloved trends, while Hailey Bieber intensifies it with her sultry take on “espresso eyes.”

Ahead, the coolest celebrity beauty looks from Paris Fashion Week so far.

Kylie Jenner

Once again sporting extra-long, side-swept bangs, Jenner looks so futuristic perched next to the runway at the Acne Studios show. Only her lips and brows are visible beneath those oversized shades, but she made sure to maximize them both with careful sculpting up top and a shiny lip liner-gloss combination just beneath the glasses.

Issa Rae

This is not just a hairstyle, it’s a self-contained work of art. When Rae showed up outside of the Mari show in a cheerful yellow suit and her cinnamon-color hair twisted into an elaborate, cascading braid, fans knew it was likely the work of hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood — she’s behind nearly all of Rae’s best hair moments.

Jennifer Lawrence

Showing off a frosted lip look and practically reflective gold waves at the Dior fashion show, Lawrence embraces a sultry-meets-structured aesthetic. For the occasion, she worked with makeup artist Hung Vanngo and hairstylist Rebekah Forecast, who joined forces to create one of the most striking yet low-key looks of the week. Her milky lipstick fits right in with those ongoing, coffee-inspired beauty trends.

Zoë Kravitz

Know this right off the bat: Kravitz is already the queen of baby-bangs and incorporating them into pretty hairstyles — so is Nikki Nelms, the celebrity-favorite creative behind this look at the Saint Laurent show. But by pairing the super-short fringe with a simple, glossy blowout, the bangs are a true centerpiece.

Jenna Ortega

Ortega always does it her own way, and it always works out beautifully. Bucking the trends in favor of her signature style, Ortega’s smoky tightline and waterline eye makeup, as well as the delicate ombré color technique melted into her curtain bangs, are a perfect choice for a night with Dior.

Hailey Bieber

Speaking of waterline eyeliner — you’ve heard of latte makeup, but get ready for its even more caffeinated sister: espresso makeup. Bieber debuted the look at the Saint Laurent show, pairing the sultry, intense makeup with some flipped-out styling on her long bob. The key here is in the colors makeup artist Leah Darcy used, a combination of rich tans and intense, espresso bean-colored black.

Rosé

Braids of all types have been spotted everywhere around Paris this week, but Rosé’s ethereal plait at Saint Laurent proves the look doesn’t have to be especially elaborate to still make a major impact. Notably, though, her long, thick side-braid is palpably smooth and frizz-free, crucial for this elegant fashion show moment.

Kendall Jenner

With so many different shades of brunette trending for fall, Jenner’s cool-girl ombré looks like she’s incorporating nearly all of them into her long, tousled waves as she walks to The Row show. Her roots start as a rich mahogany before fading into softer, warm-toned browns and eventually ending with her caramel-colored tips. The technique offers so much extra dimension.

Yara Shahidi

There’s a reason Shahidi was cast as live-action Tinkerbell — she might be the most effortlessly ethereal star around. Captured just outside of the Dior show, her low, looping bun is actually a series of intertwined braids by celebrity hairstylist Sherri Ann Cole, while pretty, pared-down makeup by artist Nikki Wolff shows off her breathtaking natural beauty.

Charlize Theron

Theron put her best face forward at Dior, for which she’s a longtime brand ambassador and muse. Thanks to Adir Abergel pulling her blonde-streaked hair back into a very trendy slicked bun, that much more attention is on her incredible cheekbones, peachy-pink lip gloss, and her fluffed-up eyebrows by makeup artist Kate Lee.

Anya Taylor-Joy

It doesn’t get chicer than an elegantly undone bun and feature-highlighting makeup on Taylor-Joy. While her long, silvery hair is usually left free-flowing, Gregory Russell swept it back into a soft, low bun that still features plenty of loose, dreamy tendrils around the face. To complement the updo, Georgie Eisdell delivered a cool, spiky-lash look that TikTok would flip for.

Rosalía

Fittingly, Rosalía made rose-toned lips the focal point of her sleek black-and-white look at the Dior fashion show. While the rest of her soft, sophisticated makeup plays supporting roles, the pinky-red lip stain acts as a pop of color that doesn’t threaten to overwhelm or even outshine any of her other features.

Maya Hawke

Toggling back to the more elaborate side of things, Hawke showed off a towering, artfully mussed tangle of curls when she arrived at the Dior show. The John Nollet-styled curls all brilliantly blend in with her bangs, falling down around her cheekbones for a retro-inspired, pseudo-half-up look that’s worth recreating.