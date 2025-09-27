With so many design options out there, finding a nail look that truly feels fresh can be surprisingly tricky. That’s where animal print comes in. No longer just reserved for statement coats or bold handbags, the trend has made its way to manicures, and the results are anything but basic. From minimalist cheetah spots to full-on zebra stripes, animal print nails are officially having a moment. They’re playful, cute, and highly customizable. Love a French manicure? Try a leopard-print tip instead of the usual white. Prefer something more attention-grabbing? Opt for snake-inspired design in unexpected colors. Even if you just do one accent nail, a little touch of animal print goes a long way. It’s no wonder so many celebrities — from Dua Lipa and Tyla to Meg Thee Stallion and Hailey Bieber — have sported the look. It’s easy to make the print your own; with playful patterns, vibrant hues, and intricate details, there are endless possibilities for self-expression. You could take a minimalist approach and pair a neutral polish with classic black and brown spots. Or you could opt for a more maximalist design with lots of color and texture.

Ahead, TZR has rounded up the best celebrity animal print nail ideas to inspire your next mani. Whether you’re a nail art aficionado or just starting to experiment with bolder styles, you’ll definitely find a design that matches your vibe.

Kylie Jenner

Nail artist Zola Ganzorigt filed Jenner’s nails into a long, oval shape before using black and tan polish to create this super-realistic snakeskin design.

Tyla

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Tyla attended the 2024 CFDA Awards with a tiger-inspired French manicure. Black and orange stripes were painted onto each tip then each nail was adorned with orange rhinestones for an extra touch.

Blake Lively

For the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show, Lively sported a giraffe motif on her nails to match her outfit. The geometric design is a less obvious choice for animal print nail art.

Dua Lipa

Lipa opted for a more colorful approach to her animal print French mani. Each tip features a snakeskin design in a variety of shades, ranging from bright blue to sage green.

Kendall Jenner

Nail studio Lisa Kon created Jenner’s zebra nails by layering wavy black lines over a slanted white tip. The final look has a cool, psychedelic effect.

Meg Thee Stallion

Filed into a long, coffin shape, Meg’s nails are painted with a crisp white base and scattered black spots, capturing the look of classic cow print with precision.

Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney matched her brown crocodile skin mani with her patent leather crocodile-print belt. The actress’s short, almond-shaped nails were the perfect finishing touch to her look.

Kourtney Kardashian

Last year, Kardashian debuted a French manicure with leopard-print tips for a playful twist on the classic look that still feels wearable.

Lizzo

With a bright pink base, chrome accents, and tactile texture, Lizzo’s crocodile nails are an eye-catching and playful take on the animal print trend.

Hailey Bieber

Thanks to their glossy finish, deep brown color, and almond shape, Bieber’s tortoiseshell nails have a neutral yet dramatic aesthetic that’s perfect for fall.