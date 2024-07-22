If you thought animal print was only reserved for fashion trends, you thought wrong. The printed blouses and bags that everyone is embracing this year are not the only way to wear these patterns. Remember the leopard and cheetah designed duck nails that were a staple during the early 2000s? Although popular nail shapes have changed, you’ll still find more modern versions of these designs sprinkled throughout salon social media feeds. However, now they’re alongside another apex predator. Recently, crocodile nails have been dominating nail art trends in so many fun and unexpected ways. There are tons of colors, lengths, and embellishments to choose from. Not to mention, they works with both extensions and your natural nails

If you’re a French tip lover, don’t worry, adding the crocodile print to the edge of your nail is a more subtle take on the classic design. For those who want to accurately represent the aquatic creature, you can choose between numerous shades of green for a more hyper-realistic look. And for those who are fans of bold colors, a hot pink version of the reptilian design will bring the cutest pop to your mani. You can even add texture or recreate the style in rainbow.

Ahead, you’ll find 10 crocodile nail art ideas to show your tech at the salon.

Fun French Tips

If you’re not a fan of all-over nail prints, opt for some crocodile French tips. This is such a cool way to spice up a classic manicure and it will definitely have people stopping to take a closer look. The lime green color is the perfect choice if you’re joining Charli XCX in her “Brat Girl” summer.

Neutral Tones

Not everyone is a fan of color. If neutral is more your vibe, this cream croc design is such a good way to stay chromatic without having to go plain.

So Realistic

For the full reptilian effect, use a lighter shade of olive as the base and a darker forest green to replicate the motif. This set by Texas nail artist Meleana has the most crisp square shape, so don’t think that almond is the only option.

Color Mixing

Who said animal print has to be neutral? Take a more creative approach and mix colors. This rainbow set on natural nails would be so cute as a summer wedding guest mani.

Purple Sparkles

Don’t be afraid to add embellishments. These silver ball adornments add the most adorable twinkle.

Textured Tips

There is no better mani to add texture to than one featuring animal print. These neon yellow crocodile French tips are brought to life by the 3D touches.

Red Wine

If you’re already thinking about fall, this wine color is the perfect way to lightly transition into autumnal shades. Also, the fact that they’re on natural nails makes them more low-key, so you aren’t prematurely leaning into the vampy vibes.

Sunset Hues

Have fun with this trend while capturing sunset golden hour energy by trying out a mix of orange and pink shades. The golden star on the middle finger adds to the summery vibe.

Barbie Pink

The Barbie pink trend isn’t over just yet. Neon pink should definitely become a summer neutral.

Playing With Shape

If you really want to get creative, try combining nail shapes. LA-based manicurist Analysse Hernandez combined square nails with stiletto tips for a mixed media look on singer Maggie Lindemann.