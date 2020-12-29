The animal print trend has worked its way through the nail world. Cow spots, fish scales, leopard print — if it's a member of the animal kingdom, someone has successfully attempted to put it on their nails. Though there's one print that's about to burst out of the pack and ascend to cult status, courtesy of Kendall Jenner: The zebra nail design, otherwise known as an abstract and swirly black and white combination you probably haven't tried yet.

The Los Angeles brand and nail studio Lisa Kon has been behind Jenner's latest designs, and this one is no different, sharing an up-close picture of the wavy nails on its Instagram page. "Nails for @kendalljenner in our signature black&white style," reads the caption, which serves as a nod to all of the other manicure styles the celebrity has sported as of late.

Though unlike the other monochromatic looks, the zebra nails incorporate both black and white shades, layering the swirling black stripes over a slanted white tip. Both shades are basic, non-glittery polishes, while it looks as if the nail artist added a natural pink base polish down before creating the design. You can see that it's finished with a glossy top coat, too, since the sheen carries from the bottom nude shade all the way to the tip of Jenner's long almond nails.

Jenner shared another angle of the psychedelic manicure on her own Instagram Story, where it was even easier to see how different each unique design is. While the white tips generally followed similar shapes, each black line was drawn on with its own one-of-a-kind curve and bend, some acting as a divider between the tip and base color and others just barely overlapping the two.

Luckily, both black and white nail colors used to create the look are featured in Lisa Kon's post, though you will need to learn how to use gel nail polish if you want to pick them up from Lisa Kon's brand. Otherwise, if you're OK with more basic formulas, keep on scrolling. Everything you need to try your hand at zebra nails is ahead.

