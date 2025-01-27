With the Academy Awards swiftly approaching, there’s no better time for Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2025. Every award season, celebrities frequently select their Oscars attire from the newest couture collections — most notably, Schiaparelli, Dior, Jean Paul Gaultier, Balenciaga, and Chanel. And this year, before selecting their ceremony couture, A-listers are weighing their options in person. In true fashion week tradition, Schiaparelli creative director, Daniel Roseberry presented his line first with stars like Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rutherford, and Regina King in the front row. So, don’t be surprised if each attendee dons Schiaparelli at the Oscars on March 2.

Outside the Parisian venue, the VIPs posed for photographers minutes before Roseberry’s latest looks walked the runway. Union was one of the first to arrive. She turned heads in a mesh maxi dress from the label’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Rutherford, on the other hand, chose a timeless ivory gown, accessorized with a floor-length cape and the brand’s signature gold-toe heels. Then, King followed suit in a plunging blazer and wide-leg trousers, both in off-white. After walking in the Schiaparelli show, Kendall Jenner was spotted in two layered The Row blazers, pointy knee-high boots, and a suede Hermès Birkin bag.

A few hours later, more style muses convened at the Dior show for the debut of creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest collection. Marking a stylish return to the spotlight, Jenna Ortega stunned in a Dior S/S ‘25 skirt set, alongside elongated leather gloves. Anya Taylor-Joy also sourced the same collection for a fringe-embellished skirt and the same opera gloves as Ortega. Shortly after Taylor-Joy’s step-and-repeat, Pamela Anderson tapped into the scarf coat trend in a gray matching set from Dior, of course.

But wait — there’s more. Those looks were just from the first few hours of events. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity moments from Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2025 and bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with each new ensemble as the week unfolds.

Gabrielle Union

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

For the Schiaparelli show, the Bring It On star got her hands on this off-the-shoulder number from the label’s S/S ‘25 show. The body-hugging LBD featured mesh sections throughout.

Kelly Rutherford

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

At the Schiaparelli show, the Gossip Girl alum looked red carpet-ready in a long-sleeve ivory gown. Her top-handle bag and gold-toe heels stole the show, as they were embellished with the atelier’s house codes.

Regina King

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment

King also got the winter whites memo at the Schiaparelli soirée. The icon chose a sleek ivory blazer (without a shirt underneath), matching wide-leg trousers, and a rust-orange top-handle bag.

Kendall Jenner

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

After walking the Schiaparelli runway, Jenner snuck out in two leather blazers layered on top of each other. She maintained the rust orange theme with a suede Hermès Birkin bag.

Lynda Carter

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Wonder Woman star made a grand entrance at Roseberry’s show in head-to-toe Schiaparelli, including a collarless patent leather jacket.

Tina Leung

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment

The stylist took style cues from the ‘90s for the Schiaparelli presentation. Leung wore a denim skirt set in a retro-inspired acid wash finish.

Leonie Hanne

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Hanne’s black-on-black dress and coat for the Schiaparelli show earned her a spot on numerous best-dressed looks.

Carla Bruni & Farida Khelfa

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Bruni attended the Schiaparelli event with former model, Farida Khelfa. Bruni, for one, approved the statement tights trend in a lace pair alongside a luxe LBD. Khelfa went a bolder route in a striped black-and-white suit. Extra points for their matching handbags and Bruni’s gold-tipped gloves.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment

The Emily in Paris star’s velvet gown and corresponding cape were scene-stealers at the Schiaparelli show.

Jenna Ortega

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Following four months away from Hollywood, Ortega made her grand return at the Dior show. All eyes were on the 22-year-old in a plunging blazer, micro-mini shorts, and shoulder-high leather gloves.

Pamela Anderson

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

The Golden Globe nominee continued her no-makeup streak at the Dior event in a scarf-adorned coat and complementary two-tone trousers.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

To no surprise, the Dior ambassador brought her fashion A-game to Dior, a.k.a. her first fashion month show.

Venus Williams

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Dior show, the tennis legend elevated a sporty jumpsuit with the label’s Medium D-Journey Bag and a thick diamond choker necklace.

Elizabeth Debicki

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

The minimalist muse channeled her former The Crown character, Princess Diana at the Dior fête in a chic black sweater, high-waisted pants, and the Small Lady D-Joy Bag.

Karlie Kloss

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Need some office outfit inspo? Copy Kloss’ peplum skirt set at the Dior unveiling.

Naomi Scott

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

The Smile 2 star shocked fans at the Dior show in a leather moto jacket, baggy cargo jeans, and pointy pumps.