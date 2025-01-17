It’s only the second week of January, but according to Keke Palmer’s booked-and-busy schedule, 2025 is her year. The multi-hyphenate is currently promoting her new comedy, One Of Them Days, and each press tour outfit is better than the last. With help from her stylist, Zoe Costello, Palmer has donned nearly 10 luxe looks in just three days, including pieces from Schiaparelli, Stella McCartney, archival Dior, and Tom Ford (to name a few ateliers). And to no surprise, each ensemble has gone viral — especially the leather newsboy cap she wore on Jan. 16.

Marking her sixth set of the week, Palmer posed for the paparazzi outside NBC Studios in NYC’s Rockefeller Center. The fashion muse delivered major winter outfit inspo in a matching set from Schiaparelli — one of her go-to labels on and off the red carpet. On top, she layered a mock-neck black long-sleeve top underneath a plaid tartan coat, which stretched down to her ankles. The Emmy winner paired her polished topper with a complementary mini skirt. Both Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2024 styles featured mismatched gold buttons. For extra warmth, she chose semi-sheer black tights with knee-high black boots, courtesy of Tom Ford.

And now, some appreciation for her outfit’s pièce de résistance: the divisive newsboy cap from Austrian brand, Wolford. Complete with a short, stiff brim and a broad crown, her hat added a 2000s-inspired finish to her entire ensemble. Its dark gray finish coordinated seamlessly with the rest of her accessories. She finished her co-ord with a top-handle mini bag, alongside her oversized statement earrings. Each Schiaparelli accent was adorned with oversized keyholes — one of the brand’s signature house codes.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

To no surprise, her newsboy-clad combo wasn’t her only press ‘fit of the day. A few hours later, Palmer was photographed again — this time in front of Late Night With Seth Meyers. She swapped her Schiaparelli pieces for vintage John Galliano circa 2007. Sourced from Timeless Vixen, a celeb-approved archival hotspot in Beverly Hills, Palmer got her hands on a bright blue maxi dress, which spotlighted a timeless cowl neckline and cascading multi-color sequins. While outside, she layered a fur coat overtop.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Following in the footsteps of Salma Hayek, Anne Hathaway, and Kelly Rowland, Palmer is the latest star to approve the newsboy renaissance. So, don’t be surprised if your favorite fashion muse follows suit soon.