For most celebrities, the weekend after Thanksgiving is a quiet one — especially if they hosted a family-filled fête that year. But not for Gabrielle Union. On Nov. 28, the Bring It On alum invited numerous relatives and friends to her L.A. home. Then, two days later, she dressed to impress for her close friend Mia Wright’s 40th birthday party at Sunset Boulevard hotspot, Dot Dot Dot. To celebrate her fellow WAG (Wright is married to Dorell Wright, a former NBA player who played with Union’s husband Dwyane Wade), Union styled a cutout-heavy little black dress from Cong Tri — one of her favorite ateliers for A-list affairs.

While she kept her outfit family-friendly on Thanksgiving Day, for Wright’s private party, Union turned up the heat in the sexy number. Inside the dimly-lit L.A. club, the fashion muse posed for fashion photographer, Mr. Koa. The Instagram-worthy photo spotlighted her barely-there LBD, complete with a sheer short-sleeve bodice, various triangle-shaped cutouts, and a micro-mini skirt. Even the back of Union’s dress was adorned with a few diamond holes. The geometric embellishments were covered in small black rhinestones, which added a touch of shimmer to her entire ensemble. She continued the one-color theme with peep-toe mule pumps also in black. To ensure all eyes were on her luxe LBD, Union opted for minimal accessories, including gold hoop earrings, mismatched rings, and a chainlink bracelet, all from Tiffany & Co. — a fitting selection given her longtime affinity for the esteemed jeweler.

Even though this wasn’t a holiday bash, fans could envision Union wearing something similar on New Year’s Eve. So, if you need some outfit inspo to ring in 2025, take notes.