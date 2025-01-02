Toteme can be credited as the pioneer of the beloved scarf coat look. The label launched its embroidered iteration in Nov. 2021 (you’ve definitely seen it at one point or another). It went viral shortly after its release and is still as popular as ever today. Now, thanks to more designers jumping on the outerwear style for Fall/Winter 2024, the scarf coat trend — which is an easy one-and-done piece on windy winter days — hit a fever pitch this season.

Indeed, the toasty jacket reigned supreme on the catwalks last February and March. In Paris, Bottega Veneta’s former creative director, Matthieu Blazy, who departed from the luxury fashion house last month and will be replaced by Louise Trotter, presented a fiery red leather look. Meanwhile, the aforementioned Toteme proved the functional coat’s enduring appeal by offering a new silhouette — a slightly longer style with its hallmark stitch detailing. On the runway, the model sported the sumptuous piece atop a white tee and black leather pants. Then there was The Row’s take on the trend, which came in the form of a mustard yellow-colored oversized coat. The Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-owned label styled the statement jacket over sheer tights and black heels, allowing the outerwear to do the talking.

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) @toteme INFO 1/2

Bona fide fashion It girl Kendall Jenner has also helped the trend pick up steam. The 818 Tequila founder first wore Phoebe Philo’s leather iteration in Dec. 2023, making the case for the look in the edgy material. Fast forward to last month, and she tapped into the trend once again, this time opting for The Row’s Laguna Double-Face Cashmere Belted Coat, which will set you back a whopping $8,900. It’s only a matter of time before her equally fashion-forward friends and fellow celebrities try the silhouette on for size as well.

Instagram influencers are, too, advocating for the scarf coat trend this winter. Ahead, get styling inspiration from the five cold-weather outfits below.

With Cream Jeans

Might as well road-test two winter trends at once with a burgundy scarf jacket. To make the coat really stand out, team it with cream and beige pieces, such as wide-leg jeans and a shoulder bag. Finally, pointy-toe pumps give the outfit an elevated finish.

With Animal Print

The leopard print trend seems to be sticking around in 2025. Since the timeless motif is quite bold, ground your patterned piece — like pants, for instance — with an understated brown scarf jacket. A splash of red by way of a blouse livens everything up a bit.

With Slouchy Boots

For the ultimate feel-good look, wear the soft outerwear over your stretchy athleisure leggings. On the footwear front, sneakers will tie into the comfy theme, while heeled slouchy boots take the outfit in a dressier direction — choose your fighter.

With A Mini Dress

Slipping into a mini dress sans tights may sound like a daring move in the winter. But with the addition of a floor-sweeping scarf coat, it can surely be done. Provide more warmth to the look with a pair of knee-high leather boots (and perhaps some tall cashmere socks).

With Leather Loafers

If you’re into prints, go with a look in a checkered or houndstooth pattern. Should you be sporting the jacket out and about on a Saturday afternoon, consider teaming into with casual blue jeans and sleek black leather loafers. The outfit will see you through a brunch date, a shopping trip, and everything in between.