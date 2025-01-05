After months of interviews, premieres, and “For Your Consideration” fêtes, it’s time for the Hollywood set to don their black tie best and head to the 82nd Golden Globe Awards — a.k.a. 2025’s first major award season soirée. To no surprise, the road to the Globes has been fabulous and fashion-forward — thanks to press tours from Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldaña, and Zendaya (fans still aren’t over her tenniscore Challengers attire). However, each glamorous gown has been a precursor — a teaser trailer, if you will — to the main event inside the Beverly Hills Hilton hotel tonight. And if 2024’s promo circuit proved anything, it’s that the Globes’ red carpet will set a stylish standard for future award ceremonies. So watch out, Oscars.

Within minutes of the red carpet’s opening, Ashley Graham made the grandest of entrances in a drop-waist black Bach Mai ballgown, complete with a plunging V-shaped neckline. Shortly after the supermodel’s step-and-repeat, Mindy Kaling (who’s set to present) posed for photographers in a glittery gold gown from Ashi Studio. Then, Cate Blanchett matched her sartorial energy in a metallic gold gown, courtesy of Louis Vuitton — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador.

But wait — the night is still young. Keep scrolling for the best fashion moments from the 2025 Golden Globes.

Elle Fanning

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The A Complete Unknown star tapped into the animal print trend in a gold and leopard-print ballgown from Balmain.

Ariana DeBose

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The Tony Award winner walked the red carpet in a chocolate brown gown, topped with a see-through cape.

Rachel Brosnahan

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The Marvelous Mrs. Maivel star sourced Vivienne Westwood for this custom corseted ballgown in a dark emerald green shade.

Eiza González

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

González clarly got the gold memo as she styled a head-to-toe sequin sheath dress.

Zoë Kravitz

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The fashion muse embraced her affinity for black-and-white looks in a classic strapless gown from Saint Laurent. The design’s back was especially striking, thanks to the elongated bow.

Janelle James

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images

The Abbott Elementary star turned heads in a black velvet gown and matching opera gloves both from Christian Siriano.

Anna Sawai

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The Golden Globes nominee approved the peplum renaissance in a timeless two-piece ivory set.

Kerry Washington

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The Scandal alum was impossible to miss in a neon pink Balenciaga gown and black opera gloves.

Dakota Fanning

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

The 30-year-old earned her spot on numerous best-dressed looks in a ruby red Versace gown and a matching floor-length scarf.

Ali Wong

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The Beef actor’s feathery red Balenciaga gown was instantly recognizable as Kidman and Ariana Grande wore similar versions in 2024.

Allison Janney

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

Janney arrived at the Globes in a navy floor-length gown from Christian Siriano, which featured a halter-shaped neckline and loosely hung shoulders.

Nikki Glaser

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Before taking the stage, the evening’s host delivered her first OOTN: a satin bronze gown from Prabal Gurung.

Cate Blanchett

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

The Golden Globe winner brought her fashion A-game in a luxe metallic gold gown from Louis Vuitton — the same dress she wore at the Cannes Film Festival this summer. Her diamond-embellished shoulders stole the show.

Mindy Kaling

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The Office alum looked ultra-glamorous in a gold gown from Paris-based atelier, Ashi Studio’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Maren Morris

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The country singer left her cowboy boots at home and embraced her elegant side in a red Carolina Herrera Resort 2025 gown, Stuart Weitzman pumps, and jewelry from Jared.

Monica Barbaro

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

All eyes were on the A Complete Unknown star in a semi-sheer strapless gown — specifically, its delicately draped bodice and pleated skirt.

Ashley Graham

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The multi-hyphenate approved the plunging neckline trend in a drop-waist black ballgown.

Liza Colón-Zayas

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

The Bear star zhuzhed up her tulle floor-length dress with extravagant sequins and feathers.

Abby Elliott

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The Bear actor was the picture of elegance in a pearl-lined navy blue gown courtesy of Monique Lhuillier.

More to come...