The Fashion Moments At The 2025 Golden Globes Deserve Their Flowers
Bravo, brava!
After months of interviews, premieres, and “For Your Consideration” fêtes, it’s time for the Hollywood set to don their black tie best and head to the 82nd Golden Globe Awards — a.k.a. 2025’s first major award season soirée. To no surprise, the road to the Globes has been fabulous and fashion-forward — thanks to press tours from Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldaña, and Zendaya (fans still aren’t over her tenniscore Challengers attire). However, each glamorous gown has been a precursor — a teaser trailer, if you will — to the main event inside the Beverly Hills Hilton hotel tonight. And if 2024’s promo circuit proved anything, it’s that the Globes’ red carpet will set a stylish standard for future award ceremonies. So watch out, Oscars.
Within minutes of the red carpet’s opening, Ashley Graham made the grandest of entrances in a drop-waist black Bach Mai ballgown, complete with a plunging V-shaped neckline. Shortly after the supermodel’s step-and-repeat, Mindy Kaling (who’s set to present) posed for photographers in a glittery gold gown from Ashi Studio. Then, Cate Blanchett matched her sartorial energy in a metallic gold gown, courtesy of Louis Vuitton — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador.
But wait — the night is still young. Keep scrolling for the best fashion moments from the 2025 Golden Globes.
Elle Fanning
The A Complete Unknown star tapped into the animal print trend in a gold and leopard-print ballgown from Balmain.
Ariana DeBose
The Tony Award winner walked the red carpet in a chocolate brown gown, topped with a see-through cape.
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maivel star sourced Vivienne Westwood for this custom corseted ballgown in a dark emerald green shade.
Eiza González
González clarly got the gold memo as she styled a head-to-toe sequin sheath dress.
Zoë Kravitz
The fashion muse embraced her affinity for black-and-white looks in a classic strapless gown from Saint Laurent. The design’s back was especially striking, thanks to the elongated bow.
Janelle James
The Abbott Elementary star turned heads in a black velvet gown and matching opera gloves both from Christian Siriano.
Anna Sawai
The Golden Globes nominee approved the peplum renaissance in a timeless two-piece ivory set.
Kerry Washington
The Scandal alum was impossible to miss in a neon pink Balenciaga gown and black opera gloves.
Dakota Fanning
The 30-year-old earned her spot on numerous best-dressed looks in a ruby red Versace gown and a matching floor-length scarf.
Ali Wong
The Beef actor’s feathery red Balenciaga gown was instantly recognizable as Kidman and Ariana Grande wore similar versions in 2024.
Allison Janney
Janney arrived at the Globes in a navy floor-length gown from Christian Siriano, which featured a halter-shaped neckline and loosely hung shoulders.
Nikki Glaser
Before taking the stage, the evening’s host delivered her first OOTN: a satin bronze gown from Prabal Gurung.
Cate Blanchett
The Golden Globe winner brought her fashion A-game in a luxe metallic gold gown from Louis Vuitton — the same dress she wore at the Cannes Film Festival this summer. Her diamond-embellished shoulders stole the show.
Mindy Kaling
The Office alum looked ultra-glamorous in a gold gown from Paris-based atelier, Ashi Studio’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.
Maren Morris
The country singer left her cowboy boots at home and embraced her elegant side in a red Carolina Herrera Resort 2025 gown, Stuart Weitzman pumps, and jewelry from Jared.
Monica Barbaro
All eyes were on the A Complete Unknown star in a semi-sheer strapless gown — specifically, its delicately draped bodice and pleated skirt.
Ashley Graham
The multi-hyphenate approved the plunging neckline trend in a drop-waist black ballgown.
Liza Colón-Zayas
The Bear star zhuzhed up her tulle floor-length dress with extravagant sequins and feathers.
Abby Elliott
The Bear actor was the picture of elegance in a pearl-lined navy blue gown courtesy of Monique Lhuillier.
