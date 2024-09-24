And just like that, fashion month is coming to a close. While it seems like just yesterday when Ralph Lauren and Tory Burch took the stage during New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week is already here to round things up. And in true PFW form, the last portion of the month is on track to be one of the most star-studded. The final batch of runway shows started off strong thanks to the Dior Spring/Summer 2025 presentation, and its fashion muse-filled front row. Longtime supporters of the atelier, like Natalie Portman, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Kelly Rutherford (to name a few) donned moody neutrals for Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest show — all of which matched the energy of the designer’s newest collection.

Before sheer maxi dresses, metallic draped duos, and Grecian-inspired bodysuits debuted on the catwalk, Dior’s A-list fanbase posed for photographers in the heart of Paris. Given Portman has been the label’s ambassador for over a decade, it comes as no surprise that she was one of the first stars to arrive. The Oscar winner got her hands on a metallic bubble skirt and slouchy moto boots from Dior’s Cruise 2025 show — a headline-making show that premiered in Scotland back in June. Portman wasn’t the only celeb to source Chiuri’s cruise presentation as Taylor-Joy stunned in a sheer white skirt and a matching crochet top. Then there was American socialite, Olivia Palermo, who styled an edgy tartan dress from the Taylor Swift-approved cruise line (IYKYK), coupled with chunky boots and a statement headband.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling to see which celebrities attended the Dior S/S ‘25 presentation, and stay tuned to TZR for more PFW updates throughout the week.

Natalie Portman

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

The Black Swan star tapped into the bubble skirt trend with a chainmail-inspired silhouette alongside a black velvet lace-up top. Her slouchy moto-esque knee-highs gave the final ‘fit a punk-rock finish.

Anya Taylor-Joy

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

For her first fashion month soirée, Taylor-Joy turned heads in a sheer maxi skirt that looked summery alongside her see-through crochet top. Her black platform boots peeked through the knit floor-length skirt.

Kelly Rutherford

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

The Gossip Girl’s OOTD was a masterclass in wearing white after Labor Day. Rutherford was a vision in a white wool coat and complementary knee-high boots.

Rosamund Pike

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

While Pike doesn’t attend many fashion month fêtes, she’s never one to miss a Dior presentation. On Tuesday afternoon, the Saltburn star channeled her affinity for statement shoulders in a sleek black velvet gown from Dior Cruise 2025. Extra points for her studded belt and floral collar.

Rosalía

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

Rosalía continued the black theme in a two-piece set, which featured a long-sleeve peplum top with a V-shaped neckline, and a calf-length pencil skirt. She rounded out her monochromatic look with pointy black pumps and coordinating leather gloves.

Ashley Park

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

The Emily In Paris star ditched her character’s penchant for maximalism for an all-black look. She chose a high-neck LBD underneath a studded windbreaker. She elevated her enviable ensemble with ankle-strap heels and a Lady Dior top-handle bag.

Elizabeth Debicki

WWD/Getty Images

The Crown actor, a Dior Joaillerie ambassador, approved the celeb-favorite scarf trend with a patterned Dior piece atop her blonde locks. From there, she layered a white sheath dress underneath a belted Dior coat.

Olivia Palermo

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The influencer delivered major autumnal outfit inspo in a plaid wrap dress and casual rain boots.