Similar to other burgeoning fashion muses like Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, it’s hard to believe Jenna Ortega is relatively new to the Hollywood circuit. The A-lister walked her first red carpet at just 13 years old in 2016 — a shocking fact given her thriving sartorial prowess. That said, it didn’t take long for the now 21-year-old to establish herself as one to watch on the style front. A year after her red carpet debut, she even scored an invite to Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood event — a soirée known for solidifying the next generation of stars. And now, as the former Disney star earned leading roles in Wednesday and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, she’s closer to style icon status than ever before. Take it from Ortega’s longtime stylist, Enrique Melendez, who’s been with her since the very beginning.

In case you aren’t familiar with Ortega’s impressive resume, here’s what you need to know: After a few short stints on various sitcoms (Jane The Virgin, for one), she landed a major role in the Disney Channel hit, Stuck In The Middle in 2016. That same year, Ortega collaborated with Melendez for the first time. According to the celebrity stylist, Ortega needed a last-minute look for a party in honor of the now-defunct Latina Magazine, and he made it happen in a day. “She wore RED Valentino, and we've been rocking together ever since,” Melendez tells TZR. Early on in their partnership, the dynamic duo established Ortega’s red carpet style as “streamlined, simplistic, yet effective” even on the more extravagant method dressing front.

JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

By 2022, when she booked the lead role in Netflix’s Wednesday, Melendez and Ortega had their styling sessions down to a science. “Jenna is extremely busy and sometimes works on multiple projects simultaneously,” Melendez says. “So, I don’t flood her with more rounds of questions than need be — she’ll let me know if there is something specific she’s leaning toward.” After making some moodboards inspired by the project, Melendez pulls multiple racks of options based on Ortega’s preferences. “The joy of working with her is that through her work, travels, and self-education, her fashion interests change and evolve every day,” Melendez says. He added that they don’t have any joint stylistic goals — just being “authentic and true to herself” is the priority.

If you thought her gothic glam aesthetic was just a gimmick for Wednesday or Beetlejuice Beetlejuice red carpet soirées, think again. While Ortega’s recent Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour was packed with nods to the costumes and concepts of the original film, each look still maintained her signature style. “Jenna isn’t a ‘look at me!’ type of individual, so when she mentioned to me that it's not her movie, we wanted to come up with ideas that felt authentic to her but also like a celebration of the first film,” Melendez says. A fan-favorite ‘fit from her recent promo trail was the Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2009 midi dress she wore at a Mexico City photo-call. New and old Beetlejuice enthusiasts especially loved the design’s black PVC curves as they mirrored the spooky sand-worm creatures from the original 1988 cult-classic (more on those later).

Eyepix Group/LightRocket/Getty Images

Lucky for you, Ortega’s career is just getting started. While you await her next outstanding project (she’s been tapped for A24’s Death Of A Unicorn set to hit theaters in 2025), keep scrolling for the best moments from her red carpet evolution so far.

Miss Me & Cosmopolitan Launch Event, 2016

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment

At just 13 years old, Ortega shined inside the Miss Me and Cosmopolitan Spring Campaign launch party. The up-and-comer was all smiles in a long-sleeve sequin top and a tulle midi skirt.

Moana L.A. Premiere, 2016

Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images

Just a few months after Ortega’s Disney Channel show Stuck In The Middle premiered, she became a regular at various Disney events. In November 2016, she attended a Moana premiere in a preppy button-down and a matching mini skirt from Tommy Hilfiger. She gave her final ‘fit an edgy finish with patterned tights, platform wedges, and chunky rings.

Kids’ Choice Awards, 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

At the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2017, Ortega approved the socks with sandals trend in a multi-color mini dress, mustard yellow socks, and metallic silver heels.

Variety Power Of Young Hollywood, 2017

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Dressed in head-to-toe Tommy Hilfiger, Ortega turned heads at Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at only 15 years old.

Kids’ Choice Awards, 2018

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Even with an elongated Tommy Hilfiger maxi skirt, Ortega made her Kids’ Choice Awards attire feel sporty with a striped black-and-white clutch, platform sneakers, and a one-shoulder crop top.

Golden Globe Awards After-Party, 2020

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Even though she didn’t attend the 2020 Golden Globe Awards ceremony, she still delivered a stellar look at the InStyle and Warner Brothers after-party. She chose a gold gown from Gretel Zanotti, complete with a semi-sheer high-low skirt and a metallic corset.

Met Gala, 2022

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment

Ortega was impossible to miss inside the 2022 Met Gala themed “In America: An Anthology Of Fashion.” The up-and-comer posed at the top of the iconic staircase in monochromatic neon pink numbers from Valentino. Alongside a semi-sheer rhinestone mini dress, matching statement tights, and pointy Le Silla pumps, she was undeniably a highlight of the Met.

Wednesday World Premiere, 2022

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

A day later, at the Wednesday premiere in L.A., Ortega made the grandest of entrances in a slitted black gown from Versace Spring/Summer 2023. A moment of appreciation for her gothic glam accents, starting with a bridal-esque veil, pointy Versace platform pumps, and snake drop earrings from Stefere White.

Golden Globe Awards, 2023

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

For her Golden Globe Awards debut in 2023, Ortega plucked a mauve-ish brown gown from Gucci Spring/Summer 2023. With its pleated drapery and layered ruffles, she told Vogue she was drawn to the look because “it felt like enough of a departure from a lot of the darker looks I’ve been wearing lately.” She upped the glamorous ante with various Tiffany & Co. mixed-metal jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2023

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Ortega took her fashion game to the next level at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in an archival Versace Fall/Winter 1994 gown. The latex look was strapless and featured a variety of sultry additions, including an asymmetrical neckline, a thigh-high slit, and Versace’s iconic emblem atop the waist. She once again accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewels as well as Jimmy Choo peep-toe pumps.

Met Gala, 2023

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Even though this was only her second Met Gala appearance, Ortega looked like a pro in a custom Karl Lagerfeld-inspired brocade gown from Thom Browne. Underneath the high-low petticoat peeped knee-high tights and statement Thom Browne platforms.

Finestkind L.A. Premiere, 2023

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

By the 2023 premiere of her film, Finestkind, it was clear Ortega’s love for sheer selections would never fade. Take it from her corseted coat dress from Adeam Spring/Summer 2024, that looked luxe alongside Andrea Wazen Mary Jane-esque platforms and jewels from Al Zain.

Emmy Awards, 2024

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Before taking home the Emmy for Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, Ortega showcased her partially sheer A-line gown from Dior Couture. The strapless maxi was topped with pastel florals which complemented her Christian Louboutin pumps.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Mexico Photo-Call, 2024

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment

Once Ortega was confirmed to star in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, her fans knew her press tour was bound to be top-tier. And they weren’t wrong. She started her promo trail in Mexico City wearing a Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2009 midi dress, adorned with black curves made of reflective PVC. This eerie embellishment appeared to mimic the scary sand-worm creature from the 1988 film.

Venice Film Festival, 2024

Franco Origlia/Getty Images Entertainment

At her first-ever Venice Film Festival, Ortega channeled Lydia Deetz in a fiery red custom Dior gown. It mirrored Lydia’s wedding dress from the original movie (you know the one) with a heart-shaped tulle bodice.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice UK Premiere, 2024

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment

Less than 24 hours after her Venice Film Festival appearance, Ortega jetted off to the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice UK premiere. The actor stunned in a custom two-piece set from Harris Reed, with a structured corset and a two-tone pencil skirt.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice London Photo-Call, 2024

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

For one of her final Beetlejuice Beetlejuice promo-related appearances, Ortega tapped into the red tights trend with an Alexander McQueen Resort 2024 blazer dress and matching Calzedonia tights. Le Silla platform pumps and Alison Lou jewelry rounded out her chic ensemble.