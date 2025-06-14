Brows have long been a major focus in beauty, thanks to advancements in grooming products and treatments like lamination and microblading. Yet one of the biggest trends today involves making them nearly invisible — bleached brows.

Bleached brows are exactly what they sound like — eyebrows that have been dramatically lightened so that they appear faint or barely there at first glance. They give the face an otherworldly, almost uncanny look. Bleached brows have ebbed and flowed in popularity since the ‘90s, when they were a signature style in the underground punk scene. The look eventually made its way to high fashion runways. Over the last few years, celebrities fully embraced the trend, and bleached brows have made their way onto the red carpet. They’re the perfect choice for celebrities — or anyone, for that matter — wanting to make a bold statement with their look. Because of their subculture roots, bleached eyebrows immediately give the wearer an edgy, avant-garde vibe.

To be honest, the rise of the bleached brow isn’t that much of a surprise. Its nostalgia-driven revival is the latest in a plethora of ‘90s and Y2K beauty trends that have gained popularity recently. (Think: butterfly clips, frosted eyeshadow, and brown lipstick, to name a few.)

If you’re curious about trying bleached brows but still feel a little bit hesitant, take inspiration from those who have already been there, done that. Ahead, TZR’s favorite celebrity bleached eyebrow looks to inspire you.

Miley Cyrus

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

For the 97th Annual Academy Awards, Miley Cyrus walked down the red carpet with bleached brows. Cyrus paired her lightened arches with a nude lip and black liquid eyeliner.

Tyla

Tyla

A fun thing about bleached brows is that you can color them any shade you like. Earlier this year, Tyla took the Coachella stage with hot pink brows, thanks to neon pink eyeshadow.

Jenna Ortega

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

While promoting the film Hurry Up Tomorrow at CinemaCon, actor Jenna Ortega hopped on the bleached brow trend.

Kylie Jenner

In a campaign for her clothing line Khy, Kylie Jenner paired her bleached brows with jet-black waves and embraced an edgier vibe.

Joey King

At W Magazine’s Best Performances Party during awards season earlier this year, Joey King showed up with bleached brows and nude lips, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendaño.

Lizzo

Lizzo was an early adopter of the bleached brows trend. Back in 2021, the singer showed off her lighter brows and a blonde pixie on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian

For the SKIMS Valentine’s Day campaign, Kim Kardashian showcased bleached brows and a slick, wet bob in a SKIMS Valentine’s Day campaign shot by photographer Indiana Piorek.

Michelle Yeoh

WWD/Getty Images

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh showed up to an event at the Louvre Museum during Paris Fashion Week with bleached brows and a striking blunt bob.

Zendaya

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Zendaya made not one, but two appearances on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, first in a Maison Margiela gown and later in a vintage Givenchy dress. She paired both looks with bleached brows, adding a dramatic edge to each outfit.

Lady Gaga

Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Ahead of SNL’s 50th anniversary, Lady Gaga was seen outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City with jet black hair, blunt bangs, and bleached brows.