When you think about Valentine’s Day beauty looks, your mind probably goes the traditional route, like red lipstick, sultry smoky eyes, and heart-adorned manicures. But for daring celebs like Kim Kardashian, always expect the unexpected — like bleached brows, for example. Just in time for the holiday, the All’s Fair star was featured in a SKIMS campaign pairing a candy heart-printed bodysuit with the polarizing trend.

On Feb. 14, the shapewear and intimates brand posted the pics of its founder sporting a sultry glam look that juxtaposed with the cutesy loungewear pieces — because what’s a shoot starring the mogul without a little bit of edge? Kardashian has proven to be a big fan of classic bombshell hair and makeup (see her ‘90s Pam Anderson-inspired blowout or glossy nude lips), but she’s just as likely to go more editorial in the name of fashion. Her bleached brows and accompanying wet bob in the SKIMS campaign shot by photographer Indiana Piorek follows that trajectory. Although still a controversial beauty look for many, you cannot deny that the trend is back in a big way.

Not only were bleach blonde brows a staple of Paris Fashion Week a few years ago, but they also popped up at the 2024 British Fashion Awards on not one, but five different attendees including Alex Consani and Rita Ora. And more recently, Joey King also showed her support of barely-there brows.

While Kardashian does love a shocking beauty look from time to time, sometimes it’s simply a clever illusion (like her frequent use of wigs). That said, don’t be surprised if her makeup artist Mary Phillips fake a bleached brows effect with a bit of powder and concealer. This technique happens to be a great option for those who love the editorial look for its ability to open up the face but aren’t ready to commit to it full time.

With these brows, the SKKN founder solidifies the fact that the beauty trend isn’t going anywhere — whether you like it or not. So while stars like Julia Fox, Lady Gaga, and even Kendall Jenner have been on-board for some time now, expect to see a lot more following Kardashian’s ringing endorsement. And if you, too, love a non-traditional Valentine’s Day look, this might be your sign to give it a try — whether you fake it with makeup or go full force.